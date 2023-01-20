 Rokea R111 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Rokea Phones Rokea R111

    Rokea R111

    Rokea R111 is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Rokea R111 from HT Tech. Buy Rokea R111 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34439/heroimage/136865-v1-rokea-r111-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34439/images/Design/136865-v1-rokea-r111-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34439/images/Design/136865-v1-rokea-r111-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹999
    1.44 inches (3.66 cm)
    0.3 MP
    800 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 1,099 M.R.P. ₹2,199
    Rokea R111 Price in India

    Rokea R111 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Rokea R111 is Rs.1,099 on amazon.in.

    Rokea R111 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Rokea R111 is Rs.1,099 on amazon.in.

    Rokea R111 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 800 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1.44 inches (3.66 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 800 mAh
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Black, Blue, Gold, Pink
    Display
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • TFT
    • 1.44 inches (3.66 cm)
    • 142 ppi
    General
    • R111
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • December 13, 2019 (Official)
    • Rokea
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Rokea R111 FAQs

    What is the Rokea R111 Battery Capacity?

    Rokea R111 has a 800 mAh battery.

    Rokea R111