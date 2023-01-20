 Samsung Galaxy Fold Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Fold

    Samsung Galaxy Fold

    Samsung Galaxy Fold is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 164,999 in India with 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 4380 mAh Battery and 512 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Fold from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Fold now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33521/heroimage/133031-v3-samsung-galaxy-fold-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33521/images/Design/133031-v3-samsung-galaxy-fold-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33521/images/Design/133031-v3-samsung-galaxy-fold-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33521/images/Design/133031-v3-samsung-galaxy-fold-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33521/images/Design/133031-v3-samsung-galaxy-fold-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Samsung mobiles price in India starts from Rs.665. HT Tech has 390 Samsung mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 7.3 inches (18.54 cm)
    • 10 MP + 8 MP
    • 4380 mAh
    • 12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • Up to 47 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 4380 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 47 Hours(4G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • F1.5
    • Triple
    • ISO-CELL
    • Auto Flash Touch to focus
    • 10 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.22µm pixel size) 8 MP f/1.9 Camera(24 mm focal length) 10 MP f/2.2 Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    • 276 grams
    • 7.6 mm
    • 160.9 mm
    • Cosmos Black, Space Silver
    • 117.9 mm
    Display
    • 362 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1536 x 2152 pixels
    • 85.55 %
    • 7.3 inches (18.54 cm)
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Samsung
    • October 29, 2019 (Official)
    • Galaxy Fold
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 14) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    Performance
    • 23.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    • 7 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • 12 GB
    • Adreno 640
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 3.0
    • No
    • Up to 461 GB
    • 512 GB
    Samsung Galaxy Fold