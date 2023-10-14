Samsung Galaxy Note 21 5g Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 5G Samsung Galaxy Note 21 5G is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 111,990 in India with 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Samsung Exynos 2100 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy Note 21 5G Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 5G in India is Rs. 111,990. This is the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 5G base model with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Processor Samsung Exynos 2100 Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 25W

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No Camera Resolution 40 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control Display Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Screen Size 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 516 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date October 25, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Samsung

Operating System Android v11 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Chipset Samsung Exynos 2100

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 5 nm

RAM 12 GB

CPU Octa core (2.91 GHz, Single core, Cortex X1 + 2.81 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + Cortex A55)

Graphics Mali-G78 MP14 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

