Samsung Galaxy S30 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹97,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904 Rear Camera 16 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 4200 mAh Operating System Android v9.0 (Pie) RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Samsung Galaxy S30 Price in India The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S30 in India is Rs. 97,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy S30 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S30 in India is Rs. 97,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy S30 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Samsung Galaxy S30 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy S30 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 16 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Processor Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904

Front Camera 16 MP

Battery 4200 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 4200 mAh

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 4616 x 3464 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Design Ruggedness Dust proof

Waterproof Yes, Splash proof Display Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Aspect Ratio 19.5:9

Pixel Density 396 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date November 23, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v9.0 (Pie)

Brand Samsung Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Fabrication 14 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G71 MP2

Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904

RAM 4 GB

CPU Octa core (1.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A73 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A53) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage USB OTG Yes

Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

