 Samsung Guru Music 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Guru Music 2

    Samsung Guru Music 2 is a phone, available price is Rs 2,045 in India with Rear Camera, Single core, 208 MHz Processor, 800 mAh Battery and RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹2,045
    2.0 inches (5.08 cm)
    Single core, 208 MHz
    800 mAh
    Samsung Guru Music 2 Price in India

    Samsung Guru Music 2 price in India starts at Rs.2,045. The lowest price of Samsung Guru Music 2 is Rs.2,349 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Guru Music 2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 800 mAh
    • 2.0 inches (5.08 cm)
    Battery
    • 800 mAh
    • No
    • Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 11 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 74 grams
    • White
    Display
    • TFT
    • 102 ppi
    • 2.0 inches (5.08 cm)
    • 65K
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    General
    • Guru Music 2
    • July 11, 2014 (Official)
    • Samsung
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Samsung Guru Music 2 B310E
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Music Formats: AMR, MIDI, MP3, WAV
    • Yes
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Mini
    Performance
    • Single core, 208 MHz
    Special Features
    • WAP
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Timer, World clock, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Samsung Guru Music 2 FAQs

    What is the Samsung Guru Music 2 Battery Capacity?

    Samsung Guru Music 2 has a 800 mAh battery.

    Is Samsung Guru Music 2 Waterproof?

    Samsung Guru Music 2