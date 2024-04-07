 Saregama Carvaan M15 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 07 Apr 2024

Saregama Carvaan M15

Saregama Carvaan M15 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,399 in India with Rear Camera, Processor , 800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Saregama Carvaan M15 from HT Tech. Buy Saregama Carvaan M15 now with free delivery.
Cherry Red Sapphire Blue Graphite Grey
512 MB
Key Specs

Display

1.8 inches

Battery

800 mAh

Internal Memory

512 MB

Saregama Carvaan M15 Price in India

The starting price for the Saregama Carvaan M15 in India is Rs. 1,399.  This is the Saregama Carvaan M15 base model with 512 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Cherry Red, Sapphire Blue and Graphite Grey.

Saregama Carvaan M15

Saregama Carvaan M15 Full Specifications

  • Display

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • Battery

    800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    800 mAh

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Colours

    Cherry Red, Sapphire Blue, Graphite Grey

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    114 ppi

  • Resolution

    128x160 px

  • Screen Size

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • Brand

    Saregama

  • Launch Date

    April 7, 2024 (Expected)

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Internal Memory

    512 MB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 140 MB
Mobiles By Brand

