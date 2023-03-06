 Snexian Bold 11k Price in India (07, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Snexian Bold 11K

    Snexian Bold 11K is a phone, available price is Rs 1,199 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Bold 11K from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Bold 11K now with free delivery.
    Expected Release Date: 06 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,199 (speculated)
    32 MB
    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    Snexian Bold 11K Price in India

    Snexian Bold 11K price in India starts at Rs.1,199. The lowest price of Snexian Bold 11K is Rs.1,199 on amazon.in.

    Snexian Bold 11k Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 2500 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2500 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • Blue
    Display
    • 143 ppi
    • 2.8 inches (7.11 cm)
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • TFT
    General
    • March 6, 2023 (Official)
    • Bold 11K
    • Snexian
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • 3.5 mm
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 32 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    • 32 MB
    Snexian Bold 11k