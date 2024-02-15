Snexian Bold 15 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Snexian Bold 15 is a phone, available price is Rs 2,500 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Bold 15 from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Bold 15 now with free delivery.
Gold
Purple
Cosmic Blue
32 MB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
Key Specs
RAM
32 MB
Display
2.4 inches
Battery
2500 mAh
Rear Camera
0.3 MP
Snexian Bold 15 Price in India
The starting price for the Snexian Bold 15 in India is Rs. 2,500. This is the Snexian Bold 15 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold, Purple and Cosmic Blue.
Snexian Bold 15
Gold, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
17% off
Snexian All-New Bold 4G Touch and Type 4G Volte Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8 Display | JIO SIM | Whatsapp |Facebook|Instagram|YouTube| Powerful 3000Mah Battery |Camera | Smart Phone | Black
Snexian All-New Bold 4G Touch and Type 4G Volte Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8" Display | JIO SIM | Whatsapp |Facebook|Instagram|YouTube| Powerful 3000Mah Battery |Camera | Smart Phone | Black