 Snexian Bold 20k - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
SnexianBold20K_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
SnexianBold20K_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39705/heroimage/160909-v1-snexian-bold-20k-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SnexianBold20K_2
Release date : 11 Mar 2024

Snexian Bold 20K

Snexian Bold 20K is a phone, available price is Rs 1,399 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM.
Black
32 MB
Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

2.8 inches

Battery

2500 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Snexian Bold 20K Price in India

The starting price for the Snexian Bold 20K in India is Rs. 1,399. This is the Snexian Bold 20K base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Snexian Bold 20K

Black, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
30% off

Snexian All-New Bold 20K Premium Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8 Display| BT Dialer | Voice Changer | Auto Call Recording | Powerful 3000Mah Battery |FM| Camera| Feature Phone | Torch | Green

Snexian All-New Bold 20K Premium Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8" Display| BT Dialer | Voice Changer | Auto Call Recording | Powerful 3000Mah Battery |FM| Camera| Feature Phone | Torch | Green
₹1,999 ₹1,399
30% off

Snexian All-New Bold 20K Premium Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8 Display| BT Dialer | Voice Changer | Auto Call Recording | Powerful 3000Mah Battery |FM| Camera| Feature Phone | Torch | Black

Snexian All-New Bold 20K Premium Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8" Display| BT Dialer | Voice Changer | Auto Call Recording | Powerful 3000Mah Battery |FM| Camera| Feature Phone | Torch | Black
₹1,999 ₹1,399
30% off

Snexian All-New Bold X1 Attractive Premium Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.01 Display| BT Dialer | Card Phone|Voice Changer|Auto Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery| FM| Camera|Feature Phone| Black

Snexian All-New Bold X1 Attractive Premium Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.01" Display| BT Dialer | Card Phone|Voice Changer|Auto Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery| FM| Camera|Feature Phone| Black
₹1,999 ₹1,399
Snexian Bold 20k Full Specifications

  • Battery

    2500 mAh

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Display

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Capacity

    2500 mAh

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Black

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Screen Size

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    143 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Brand

    Snexian

  • Launch Date

    March 11, 2024 (Official)

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Games

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 16 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
Last updated date: 09 June 2024
    Snexian Bold 20k