Snexian Bold 3k - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Snexian Bold 3K

Snexian Bold 3K is a phone, available price is Rs 999 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 800 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Bold 3K from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Bold 3K now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
SnexianBold3K_Display_1.44inches(3.66cm)
SnexianBold3K_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39637/heroimage/160654-v1-snexian-bold-3k-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SnexianBold3K_2
1/3 SnexianBold3K_Display_1.44inches(3.66cm)
2/3 SnexianBold3K_RAM_32MB"
View all Images 3/3 SnexianBold3K_2"
Key Specs
₹999
32 MB
1.44 inches (3.66 cm)
1.3 MP
800 mAh
32 MB
Snexian Bold 3K Price in India

The starting price for the Snexian Bold 3K in India is Rs. 999.  This is the Snexian Bold 3K base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Green and White.

Snexian Bold 3K

Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Snexian Bold 3k Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Rear Camera

    1.3 MP

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Battery

    800 mAh

  • Display

    1.44 inches (3.66 cm)

Battery

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    800 mAh

Camera

  • Resolution

    1.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    1080 x 1024 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    No

Design

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Green, White

Display

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Size

    1.44 inches (3.66 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    278 ppi

  • Resolution

    240 x 320 pixels

General

  • Brand

    Snexian

  • Launch Date

    February 7, 2024 (Official)

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

Network & Connectivity

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

Sensors

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Games

    Yes

Storage

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Snexian Bold 3k