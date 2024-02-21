Snexian Bold 3k - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The starting price for the Snexian Bold 3K in India is Rs. 999. This is the Snexian Bold 3K base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue, Green and White.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.