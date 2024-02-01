 Snexian Bold 4g - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
SnexianBold4G_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39626/heroimage/160587-v1-snexian-bold-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SnexianBold4G_1
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39626/heroimage/160587-v1-snexian-bold-4g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SnexianBold4G_2
Release date : 01 Feb 2024

Snexian Bold 4G

Snexian Bold 4G is a phone, available price is Rs 2,499 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Bold 4G from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Bold 4G now with free delivery.
Black Gold
Key Specs

Display

2.8 inches

Battery

3000 mAh

Rear Camera

1.3 MP

Snexian Bold 4G Price in India

The starting price for the Snexian Bold 4G in India is Rs. 2,499.  It comes in the following colors: Black and Gold.

Snexian Bold 4G

Black, 2.8 inches Display Size, LCD
17% off

Snexian All-New Bold 4G Touch and Type 4G Volte Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8 Big Display | JIO SIM | Whatsapp |Facebook|Instagram|YouTube| Powerful 3000Mah Battery |Camera| Smart Phone | White
₹2,999 ₹2,499

Snexian All-New Bold 4G Touch and Type 4G Volte Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8" Big Display | JIO SIM | Whatsapp |Facebook|Instagram|YouTube| Powerful 3000Mah Battery |Camera| Smart Phone | White
₹2,999 ₹2,499
17% off

Snexian All-New Bold 4G Touch and Type 4G Volte Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8 Display | JIO SIM | Whatsapp |Facebook|Instagram|YouTube| Powerful 3000Mah Battery |Camera | Smart Phone | Black
₹2,999 ₹2,499

Snexian All-New Bold 4G Touch and Type 4G Volte Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8" Display | JIO SIM | Whatsapp |Facebook|Instagram|YouTube| Powerful 3000Mah Battery |Camera | Smart Phone | Black
₹2,999 ₹2,499
17% off

Snexian All-New Bold 4G Touch and Type 4G Volte Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8 Big Display | JIO SIM | Whatsapp |Facebook|Instagram|YouTube| Powerful 3000Mah Battery |Camera| Smart Phone | Pink
₹2,999 ₹2,499

Snexian All-New Bold 4G Touch and Type 4G Volte Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8" Big Display | JIO SIM | Whatsapp |Facebook|Instagram|YouTube| Powerful 3000Mah Battery |Camera| Smart Phone | Pink
₹2,999 ₹2,499
Snexian Bold 4g Full Specifications

  • Display

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Battery

    3000 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    1.3 MP

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    1280 x 1024 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    1.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Colours

    Black, Gold

  • Pixel Density

    143 ppi

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Screen Size

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Brand

    Snexian

  • Launch Date

    February 1, 2024 (Official)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Wireless FM

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Ring Tone

    Music ringtones, Vibration

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Practically Unlimited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Games

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
