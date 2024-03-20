 Snexian Bold V1 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
SnexianBoldV1_Display_1.8inches(4.57cm)
SnexianBoldV1_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39729/heroimage/161021-v1-snexian-bold-v1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SnexianBoldV1_2
Release date : 20 Mar 2024

Snexian Bold V1

Snexian Bold V1 is a phone, available price is Rs 2,500 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Bold V1 from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Bold V1 now with free delivery.
Black Gold Maroon
32 MB
Out of Stock

Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

1.8 inches

Battery

1000 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Snexian Bold V1 Price in India

The starting price for the Snexian Bold V1 in India is Rs. 2,500.  This is the Snexian Bold V1 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold and Maroon.

Snexian Bold V1

Black, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
17% off

Snexian All-New Bold 4G Touch and Type 4G Volte Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8 Display | JIO SIM | Whatsapp |Facebook|Instagram|YouTube| Powerful 3000Mah Battery |Camera | Smart Phone | Black

Snexian All-New Bold 4G Touch and Type 4G Volte Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 2.8" Display | JIO SIM | Whatsapp |Facebook|Instagram|YouTube| Powerful 3000Mah Battery |Camera | Smart Phone | Black
₹2,999 ₹2,499
Buy Now
17% off

Snexian All-New Bold V1 Modern Premium Design Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 1.8 Display |Attractive Design|Voice Changer|BT Dialer Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone|Black+Gold

Snexian All-New Bold V1 Modern Premium Design Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 1.8" Display |Attractive Design|Voice Changer|BT Dialer Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone|Black+Gold
₹2,999 ₹2,500
Buy Now
17% off

Snexian All-New Bold V1 Modern Premium Design Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 1.8 Display |Attractive Design|Voice Changer|BT Dialer Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone|Maroon

Snexian All-New Bold V1 Modern Premium Design Dual Sim |Keypad Mobile| with 1.8" Display |Attractive Design|Voice Changer|BT Dialer Call Recording|Long Lasting Battery|Camera|Feature Phone|Maroon
₹2,999 ₹2,500
Buy Now

More from Snexian

Snexian Rock Z
  • Black
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹2,390
Check Details
Snexian Bold V1 Snexian Rock Z

Snexian Bold 15
  • Gold
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹2,500
Check Details
Snexian Bold V1 Snexian Bold 15

Snexian Rock 15
  • Blue
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹2,500
Check Details
Snexian Bold V1 Snexian Rock 15

Snexian Rock Z Max
  • Gold
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹2,700
Check Details
Snexian Bold V1 Snexian Rock Z Max
Snexian Mobiles

Snexian Bold V1 Competitors

Zopo ZP590
  • (512 MB Below RAM
  • 4 GB Below Storage) - Black
  • Blue
₹2,690
Check Details
Snexian Bold V1 Zopo Zp590

Panasonic T44 Lite
  • Rose Gold
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
₹2,999
Check Details
Snexian Bold V1 Panasonic T44 Lite

Zopo Color S5 5
  • Black
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
₹2,800
Check Details
Snexian Bold V1 Zopo Color S5 5

Spice Blueberry Blade
  • Black
  • 8.7 MB Storage
₹2,999
Check Details
Snexian Bold V1 Spice Blueberry Blade

Snexian Bold V1 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    1000 mAh

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • Display

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    1000 mAh

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Colours

    Black, Gold, Maroon

  • Resolution

    320x420 px

  • Screen Size

    1.8 inches (4.57 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    293 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Brand

    Snexian

  • Launch Date

    March 20, 2024 (Official)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Multi Languages

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MIDI, MP3

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 16 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

