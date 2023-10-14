Snexian Guru 108 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Snexian Guru 108 in India is Rs. 799. This is the Snexian Guru 108 base model with 32 MB RAM and 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Green and Red. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Snexian Guru 108 in India is Rs. 799. This is the Snexian Guru 108 base model with 32 MB RAM and 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Green and Red.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.