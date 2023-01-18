Snexian Guru 1282 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Snexian Guru 1282
Snexian Guru 1282 (Blue) Dual Sim Phone
₹699
₹1,499
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Snexian Guru 1282 price in India starts at Rs.699. The lowest price of Snexian Guru 1282 is Rs.699 on amazon.in.
Snexian Guru 1282 price in India starts at Rs.699. The lowest price of Snexian Guru 1282 is Rs.699 on amazon.in.