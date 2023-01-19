 Snexian Guru 313 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Snexian Mobile Snexian Guru 313

    Snexian Guru 313

    Snexian Guru 313 is a phone, available price is Rs 699 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Guru 313 from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Guru 313 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38086/heroimage/152258-v1-snexian-guru-313-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P38086/images/Design/152258-v1-snexian-guru-313-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹699
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹699
    1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 749 M.R.P. ₹999
    Buy Now

    Snexian Guru 313 Price in India

    Snexian Guru 313 price in India starts at Rs.699. The lowest price of Snexian Guru 313 is Rs.749 on amazon.in.

    Snexian Guru 313 price in India starts at Rs.699. The lowest price of Snexian Guru 313 is Rs.749 on amazon.in.

    Snexian Guru 313 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 1000 mAh
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    Design
    • Gold
    Display
    • 116 ppi
    • TFT
    • 128 x 160 pixels
    • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
    General
    • Guru 313
    • August 17, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Snexian
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    • Yes
    • Torch Light
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes, Wireless FM
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, Limited
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Snexian Guru 313