 Snexian Rock 15 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
SnexianRock15_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
SnexianRock15_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39655/heroimage/160712-v1-snexian-rock-15-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SnexianRock15_2
Release date : 15 Feb 2024

Snexian Rock 15

Snexian Rock 15 is a phone, available price is Rs 2,500 in India with Rear Camera, Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Rock 15 from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Rock 15 now with free delivery.
Blue Gold Purple
32 MB
Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

2.4 inches

Battery

2500 mAh

Internal Memory

32 MB

Snexian Rock 15 Price in India

The starting price for the Snexian Rock 15 in India is Rs. 2,500.  This is the Snexian Rock 15 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Blue, Gold and Purple.

Snexian Rock 15

Blue, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Snexian Rock Z
  • Black
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹2,390
Snexian Bold 15
  • Gold
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹2,500
Snexian Bold V1
  • Black
  • 32 MB RAM
  • 32 MB Storage
₹2,500
Snexian Bold 4G
  • Black
  • 2.8 inches Display Size
  • LCD
₹2,499
Zopo ZP590
  • (512 MB Below RAM
  • 4 GB Below Storage) - Black
  • Blue
₹2,690
Panasonic T44 Lite
  • Rose Gold
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
₹2,999
Zopo Color S5 5
  • Black
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
₹2,800
Spice Blueberry Blade
  • Black
  • 8.7 MB Storage
₹2,999
Snexian Rock 15 Full Specifications

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Battery

    2500 mAh

  • Display

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    2500 mAh

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Colours

    Blue, Gold, Purple

  • Pixel Density

    167 ppi

  • Screen Size

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Launch Date

    February 15, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Snexian

  • Special Features

    Torch Light, Multi Languages

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 16 GB
