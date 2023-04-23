 Snexian Rock 2163s Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Snexian Rock 2163s

Snexian Rock 2163s is a phone, available price is Rs 699 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Rock 2163s from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Rock 2163s now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Key Specs
₹699
32 MB
1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
0.3 MP
1000 mAh
Snexian Rock 2163s Price in India

Snexian Rock 2163s price in India starts at Rs.699. The lowest price of Snexian Rock 2163s is Rs.699 on amazon.in.

Snexian Rock 2163s Full Specifications

Battery
  • 1000 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • No
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
Display
  • 159 ppi
  • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
  • TFT
  • 176 x 220 pixels
General
  • Rock 2163s
  • Snexian
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • April 20, 2023 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes
  • Torch Light
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
Performance
  • 32 MB
Smart TV Features
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
Storage
  • 32 MB
  • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Snexian Rock 2163s