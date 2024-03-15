Snexian Rock Pro Max - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The price for the Snexian Rock Pro Max in India is Rs. 1,399. This is the Snexian Rock Pro Max base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Purple. The status of Snexian Rock Pro Max is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.