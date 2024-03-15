 Snexian Rock Pro Max - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
SnexianRockProMax_Display_2.8inches(7.11cm)
SnexianRockProMax_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39719/heroimage/160977-v1-snexian-rock-pro-max-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SnexianRockProMax_2
Release date : 15 Mar 2024

Snexian Rock Pro Max

Snexian Rock Pro Max is a phone, available price is Rs 1,399 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Snexian Rock Pro Max from HT Tech. Buy Snexian Rock Pro Max now with free delivery.
Gold Purple
32 MB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Snexian Rock Pro Max Variants & Price

The price for the Snexian Rock Pro Max in India is Rs. 1,399.  This is the Snexian Rock Pro Max base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Purple. The status of Snexian Rock Pro Max is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

2.8 inches

Battery

1800 mAh

Rear Camera

0.3 MP

Snexian Rock Pro Max Latest Update

Snexian Rock Pro Max Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
2
Camera

  • Battery

    1800 mAh

  • Display

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    0.3 MP

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Capacity

    1800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    640 x 480 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Gold, Purple

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Resolution

    320x420 px

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen Size

    2.8 inches (7.11 cm)

  • Launch Date

    March 15, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Snexian

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 16 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB

