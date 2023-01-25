 Sony Xperia C Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia C

    Sony Xperia C is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 11,179 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2390 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia C from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia C now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18466/heroimage/sony-xperia-c-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18466/images/Design/sony-xperia-c-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18466/images/Design/sony-xperia-c-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P18466/images/Design/sony-xperia-c-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,179
    4 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    0.3 MP
    2390 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Sony Xperia C Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2390 mAh
    • Up to 605 Hours(3G) / Up to 588 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 605 Hours(3G) / Up to 588 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 10 Hours(3G) / Up to 10 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 74.15 mm
    • 8.88 mm
    • 153 grams
    • 141.5 mm
    • Black, Purple, White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • TFT
    • 65.64 %
    • 220 ppi
    General
    • Xperia C
    • July 16, 2013 (Official)
    • Sony
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Head: 0.52 W/kg, Body: 0.36 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: 85.6 kbps EDGE: 237 kbps
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro
    Performance
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6589
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Sony Xperia C