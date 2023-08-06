 Sony Xperia L Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Sony Phones Sony Xperia L

Sony Xperia L

Sony Xperia L is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 16,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Krait Processor , 1750 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia L from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia L now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
SonyXperiaL_Display_4.3inches(10.92cm)
SonyXperiaL_FrontCamera_0.3MP
SonyXperiaL_Ram_1GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P17482/heroimage/sony-xperia-l-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SonyXperiaL_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P17482/heroimage/sony-xperia-l-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_SonyXperiaL_4
SonyXperiaL_Display_4.3inches(10.92cm)
SonyXperiaL_FrontCamera_0.3MP"
SonyXperiaL_Ram_1GB"
SonyXperiaL_3"
SonyXperiaL_4"
Key Specs
₹16,199
8 GB
4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
Dual core, 1 GHz, Krait
8 MP
0.3 MP
1750 mAh
Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹16,199
8 GB
4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
8 MP
1750 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Sony Xperia L Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
  • 1750 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • Up to 454 Hours(3G) / Up to 498 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 8.5 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 8.5 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • 1750 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Single
  • Fixed Focus
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Design
  • Black, Red, White
  • 137 grams
  • 65 mm
  • 128.7 mm
  • 9.7 mm
Display
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 228 ppi
  • 60.79 %
  • TFT
  • Yes
  • 4.3 inches (10.92 cm)
General
  • Sony Xperia L C2105, Sony Xperia L C2104
  • Sony
  • May 18, 2013 (Official)
  • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • Xperia L
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: 85.6 kbps kbps EDGE: 236.8 kbps
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n), Dual antennas
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Adreno 305
  • 1 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8230
  • Dual core, 1 GHz, Krait
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Google Chrome, Google Play Store, Google Voice Search, Google Maps, etc.
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • No
  • 8 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Sony Videos

View all
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hyped
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Sony Xperia L FAQs

What is the price of the Sony Xperia L in India?

Sony Xperia L price in India at 9,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8230; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1750 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia L?

How many colors are available in Sony Xperia L?

How long does the Sony Xperia L last?

What is the Sony Xperia L Battery Capacity?

Is Sony Xperia L Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Sony Xperia L