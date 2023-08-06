Sony Xperia L Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Sony Xperia L Sony Xperia L is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 16,199 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Krait Processor , 1750 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia L from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia L now with free delivery.