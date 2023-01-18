Sony Xperia L2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Sony Xperia L2 Sony Xperia L2 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 19,740 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia L2 from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia L2 now with free delivery.