 Sony Xperia L2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia L2

    Sony Xperia L2 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 19,740 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia L2 from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia L2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,740
    32 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    Sony Xperia L2 Price in India

    Sony Xperia L2 price in India starts at Rs.19,740. The lowest price of Sony Xperia L2 is Rs.23,499 on amazon.in.

    Sony Xperia L2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Quick
    • 3300 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Yes
    • F2.4
    • 8 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size)
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • Single
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Black, Gold, Pink
    • 150 mm
    • 78 mm
    • 9.8 mm
    • 178 grams
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 16:9
    • 71.11 %
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    General
    • February 5, 2018 (Official)
    • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
    • Xperia L2
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Sony
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6737T
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Sony Xperia L2