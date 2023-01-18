 Sony Xperia M2 Dual Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia M2 Dual

    Sony Xperia M2 Dual is a Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 20,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia M2 Dual from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia M2 Dual now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹20,999
    8 GB
    4.8 inches (12.19 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    0.3 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    Sony Xperia M2 Dual Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 11.3 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 597 Hours(3G) / Up to 580 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 11.3 Hours(2G)
    • 2300 mAh
    • Up to 597 Hours(3G) / Up to 580 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 148 grams
    • 139.6 mm
    • Black, Purple, White
    • 71.1 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 63.95 %
    • 4.8 inches (12.19 cm)
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 229 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Sony
    • April 23, 2014 (Official)
    • Xperia M2 Dual
    • Sony Xperia M2 Dual D2302
    • Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: 86 kbps EDGE: 237 kbps
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    Performance
    • Adreno 305
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Sony Xperia M2 Dual FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia M2 Dual in India?

    Sony Xperia M2 Dual price in India at 8,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8226; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia M2 Dual?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia M2 Dual?

    How long does the Sony Xperia M2 Dual last?

    What is the Sony Xperia M2 Dual Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia M2 Dual Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia M2 Dual