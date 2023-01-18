 Sony Xperia Sp Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia SP

    Sony Xperia SP is a Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.7 GHz Processor, 2370 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia SP from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia SP now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Sony Xperia Sp Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2370 mAh
    • 4.6 inches (11.68 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 18.88 Hours(3G) / Up to 10.41 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 734 Hours(3G) / Up to 635 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 18.88 Hours(3G) / Up to 10.41 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 734 Hours(3G) / Up to 635 Hours(2G)
    • 2370 mAh
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Fixed Focus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • Black, Red, White
    • 155 grams
    • 130.6 mm
    • 9.98 mm
    • 67.1 mm
    Display
    • TFT
    • 319 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 4.6 inches (11.68 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 66.41 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Xperia SP
    • No
    • Sony
    • April 30, 2013 (Official)
    • Android v4.1 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: 86 kbps EDGE: 236.8 kbps
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro MSM8960T
    • Dual core, 1.7 GHz
    • Adreno 320
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Google Play Store, Google Chrome, Google Voice Search, Google Maps, etc.
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Sony Xperia Sp FAQs

    What is the price of the Sony Xperia Sp in India?

    Sony Xperia Sp price in India at 8,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro MSM8960T; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2370 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Sony Xperia Sp?

    How many colors are available in Sony Xperia Sp?

    How long does the Sony Xperia Sp last?

    What is the Sony Xperia Sp Battery Capacity?

    Is Sony Xperia Sp Waterproof?

    Sony Xperia Sp