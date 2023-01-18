 Sony Xperia T3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Sony Xperia T3

    Sony Xperia T3 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 26,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Sony Xperia T3 from HT Tech. Buy Sony Xperia T3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹26,990
    8 GB
    5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    1.1 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Sony Xperia T3 Full Specifications

    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 1.1 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    Battery
    • Up to 688 Hours(3G) / Up to 639 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 688 Hours(3G) / Up to 639 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 14.7 Hours(3G) / Up to 12.7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 14.7 Hours(3G) / Up to 12.7 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1.1 MP, Primary Camera
    • Exmor-R CMOS image sensor
    • Yes
    Design
    • 7 mm
    • 150.7 mm
    • Black, Purple, White
    • 148 grams
    • 77 mm
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.3 inches (13.46 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 277 ppi
    • 66.69 %
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 28, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • Xperia T3
    • Sony
    Multimedia
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes, RDS
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Single SIM, GSM
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: 107 kbps EDGE: 296 kbps
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • USB charging, USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8228
    • Adreno 305
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Sony Xperia T3