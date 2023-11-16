 Spice Stellar 518 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Spice Stellar 518

Spice Stellar 518 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,975 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek MT6582 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Spice Stellar 518 from HT Tech. Buy Spice Stellar 518 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
SpiceStellar518_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
SpiceStellar518_FrontCamera_1.3MP
1/2 SpiceStellar518_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
View all Images 2/2 SpiceStellar518_FrontCamera_1.3MP"
Key Specs
₹3,975
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
MediaTek MT6582
8 MP
1.3 MP
4000 mAh
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
1 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Spice Stellar 518 Price in India

The starting price for the Spice Stellar 518 in India is Rs. 3,975.  This is the Spice Stellar 518 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Spice Stellar 518 in India is Rs. 3,975.  This is the Spice Stellar 518 base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Spice Stellar 518

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Spice Stellar 518 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • MediaTek MT6582
  • 1.3 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 4000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4000 mAh
Camera
  • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 72 mm
  • 145 mm
  • Black
  • 9.8 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • 65.97 %
  • 196 ppi
General
  • October 24, 2014 (Official)
  • Spice
  • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
  • Mali-400 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6582
  • 1 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Spice Stellar 518 FAQs

What is the price of the Spice Stellar 518 in India? Icon Icon

Spice Stellar 518 price in India at 3,975 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Spice Stellar 518? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Spice Stellar 518? Icon Icon

What is the Spice Stellar 518 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Spice Stellar 518 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Spice Stellar 518