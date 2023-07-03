While doing our business online we always have this fear of hackers. In this era where cybercrime has become a common threat in society, we need to ensure protection of our data. Now, top cybersecurity brands are turning to Artificial intelligence to make online activity safer.

Here are five cutting-edge cybersecurity brands at the forefront of leveraging AI to combat threats and protect sensitive data.

Cybershield AI:

Cybershield AI is first one in the list. It employs sophisticated machine learning algorithms to analyse vast amounts of data and detect anomalies in real-time. By leveraging AI, they can identify patterns and behaviours indicative of cyber threats, enabling proactive defense measures. Their AI-driven solutions continuously learn and adapt to evolving threat landscapes, providing robust protection against emerging risks.

DataDefend:

The second on in the list is DataDefend, it uses AI-powered behavioural analytics to detect abnormal activities within an organization's network. By creating baselines of normal behaviour, their solution can quickly identify and respond to suspicious actions, preventing potential cyberattacks. Their data-driven approach enables proactive threat hunting and enhances incident response capabilities.

SecureAI:

SecureAI harnesses the power of predictive analytics to anticipate and mitigate cyber threats. By analyzing historical data, they can identify potential attack vectors, vulnerabilities, and trends. Their AI algorithms continuously analyze vast amounts of data to provide organizations with actionable insights, empowering them to take proactive measures against emerging threats.

Noventiq:

Noventiq, a renowned brand owned by Softline Holding plc, is a leading global provider of solutions and services in the realms of digital transformation and cybersecurity. Noventiq's expertise lies in facilitating and enabling digital transformation processes, empowering their customers to adapt to the evolving digital landscape. It provides AI solutions, ensuring that customer data and applications are secure and protected from unauthorized access.

SentinelSec:

SentinelSec offers AI-driven endpoint security solutions that protect devices and networks from cyber threats. Their advanced algorithms analyze endpoint data in real-time, detecting and blocking malicious activities before they can cause harm. By continuously learning from new data, SentinelSec's AI-powered system adapts to evolving threats, providing robust protection for organizations' endpoints.