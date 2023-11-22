4-day week? AI in workplace can increase productivity and reduce working hours: Study

Artificial intelligence has been a controversial topic in the workplace. The dependency on AI is growing and many fear that soon its capabilities will take away hundreds of millions of jobs. However, recent studies have shown that AI in the workplace has improved employee productivity and by 2033 it may also reduce working hours from 40 hours a week to just 32 hours, but only for one-third of the workforce. Additionally, it is also believed that the use of AI cloud result in better employee work-life balance. Check what the recent study says about AI capabilities and its benefits.

Use of AI in workplace

According to the Autonomy study, the introduction of AI in the workplace has immensely benefited businesses in terms of employee productivity. The study is based on British and American workforces where the study projects that by 2033, 28 percent of employees could shift to a four-day work week which means they would only have to work 32 hours a week instead of 40. The shift can also result in better working conditions with employee work-life balance. The study says, “8.8 million people in Britain and 35 million in the US” may experience a beneficial shift due to the integration of AI in businesses.

The study adds that the use of large language models such as ChatGPT in the workplace could give employees more free time and may help reduce mental and physical illnesses. It is also projected that including AI in company policies could reduce the chances of unemployment. “Too many studies of AI, large language models, and so on, solely focus on either profitability or a jobs apocalypse. This study tries to show that when the technology is deployed to its full potential, but the purpose of the technology is shifted, it can not only improve work practices, but also improve work-life balance,” said Will Stronge, the director of research at Autonomy.

Autonomy research urges the US and UK private sector and policymakers to take the use of AI as an opportunity to bring a healthy work-life balance for employees along with increasing their daily productivity. The study solely focuses on how bringing AI and automation to the workplace could result in efficiency regardless of skills and industry. However, the dependency of AI and its capabilities is still under consideration among tech experts as it can be easily misused.

