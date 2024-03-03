 5 things about AI you may have missed today: 3.6 cr AI gaming accounts stolen, AI breakthrough in nuclear fusion, more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: 3.6 cr AI gaming accounts stolen, AI breakthrough in nuclear fusion, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: 3.6 cr AI gaming accounts stolen, AI breakthrough in nuclear fusion, more

3.6 crore AI gaming accounts have been stolen and sold on the Dark Web, Kaspersky says; Princeton University scientists deploy AI to address a major hurdle in nuclear fusion, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 03 2024, 01:02 IST
OTT weekend watchlist: From Eagle to Maamla Legal Hai, know what to stream
artificial intelligence
1/5 Eagle: Eagle OTT release date is scheduled for March 2, 2024, on ETV Win and Amazon Prime Video. Eagle is directed by Karthik Gattamneni and stars Ravi Teja in the leading role as an illegal arms dealer. It is a South Indian action drama which you can stream this weekend from the comfort of your home. (B4U/ YouTube)
artificial intelligence
2/5 Maamla Legal Hai: The courtroom drama Maamla Legal Hai is set to debut on the OTT platform today, March 1, 2024, on Netflix. The web series features Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht, Yashpal Sharma, Anjum Batra, Anant Joshi, and more. It is a comedy courtroom drama which you can watch with your friends and family over this weekend. (Netflix)
artificial intelligence
3/5 Ambajipeta Marriage Band: The film is a Telugu village drama which takes viewers back to the early 2000s. It is a comedy-drama film written and directed by Dushyanth Katikaneni. The comedy film features Suhas, Shivani Nagaram, Goparaju Ramana, and Sharanya Pradeep. The film is set to make its OTT debut today, March 1, 2024, on Aha.  ( Geetha Arts)
artificial intelligence
4/5 Sunflower Season 2: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma featuring comedy-thriller series is back for season 2 on Zee5 on March 1, 2024. The legal drama will continue from where season 1 was left and the lead character Sonu Singh will try to solve suspicious mysteries. You can watch this new series from the comfort of your home. (Zee5)
artificial intelligence
5/5 Spaceman: It is a science fiction drama film directed by Johan Renck. The Spaceman features Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, Isabella Rossellini, and Paul Dano. You can watch Adam Sandler in action on OTT platform Netflix from today, March 1, 2024.  (Netflix)
artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, March 2. (Pexels)

In a sensational heist of data, as many as 3.6 crore AI gaming accounts have been stolen and sold on the Dark Web, reports Kaspersky; Indians are being urged to unleash AI potential; OpenAI's Sam Altman debunks AI being dubbed a 'creature,' saying it is nothing more than a tool; AI breakthrough in nuclear fusion paves the way for limitless clean energy- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

 

1. 3.6 crore AI gaming accounts stolen and sold on dark web, Kaspersky reports

Hackers have exploited the rising demand for AI-based services, stealing and selling 3.6 crore gaming account credentials on the dark web over three years. Kaspersky reports a significant portion involves Roblox users, with 3.4 crore compromised credentials. The dark web market sees a surge in stolen OpenAI and ChatGPT accounts, indicating a broader trend of AI service credential compromises, including from popular platforms like Canva, The Hindu businessline reported

2. Indians urged to unleash AI potential

Indians are urged to recognize their untapped potential in artificial intelligence (AI), according to Hoda Alkhzaimi, co-chair of the Global Future Council for Cyber Security at the World Economic Forum. Despite abundant human resources, India lags behind China in AI. Emphasising the need for inspiration from traditional strengths like spices and Ayurveda, experts highlight the untapped commercial opportunities in smaller cities and advise entrepreneurs to adapt to evolving consumer preferences, according to a report by The Hindu. 

3. OpenAI's Sam Altman debunks AI as a 'Creature,' emphasises tool role

OpenAI's Sam Altman dispels the misconception of AI as a "creature" in an interview with The Advocate. He emphasizes AI's role as a "tool," not a sci-fi entity. Altman acknowledges risks but distinguishes them from doomsday scenarios. Previously cautious, he once foresaw AI leading to the end of the world but now aligns with global efforts to address risks, as highlighted in a letter from the Center for AI Safety, Business Insider reported

4. AI breakthrough in nuclear fusion paves the way for limitless clean energy

Princeton University scientists deploy AI to address a major hurdle in nuclear fusion, predicting and preventing plasma instabilities during reactions. This breakthrough, allowing adjustments 300 milliseconds before issues arise, marks a crucial step towards scalable, clean energy production. The AI-driven method, based on past experiments rather than physics models, opens the door to grid-scale adoption of nuclear fusion, offering a potentially limitless and eco-friendly energy source, Independent reported

5. Bill Gates foresees AI reducing work hours for professionals, highlights concerns

Bill Gates, during his visit to India, discusses AI's potential to reduce work hours for doctors and teachers. In an interview with the Times of India, he acknowledges AI's role in advancing drug design and education. While optimistic about AI benefits, Gates expresses concerns about the unpredictable speed of development, emphasizing the need for adjustments to cope with potential rapid changes in the technology. 

Also, read other top stories today:

AI backlash! AI firms are facing increasing pressure from some of the world's most formidable names in technology and media, as new tools spark fresh questions over the risks posed by chatbots that threaten to rival human intelligence. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

App fight @Google Play! Industry body IAMAI on Friday "advised" Google not to delist any apps from Google Play, after the tech titan sent out a clear warning that it will remove apps not complying with Play store billing policies. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here

GenAI coming, but not very soon! Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that GenAI could - by some definitions - arrive in as little as five years. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Mar, 01:02 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return
GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets