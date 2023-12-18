5 things about AI you may have missed today: Accenture unveils Gen AI studio, Biden's AI strategy sparks concern, more

Pakistan's Imran Khan speaks from prison through AI in virtual rally amid election concerns; France leads global shift with AI-powered surveillance ahead of 2024 olympics; Biden's stealthy AI strategy sparks clash with Elon Musk and OpenAI over transparency; Accenture unveils Gen AI studio in Bengaluru - this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Pakistan's Imran Khan speaks from prison through AI in virtual rally

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, addressed supporters via a five-hour "virtual powershow" organised by his party using artificial intelligence. The online rally featured a four-minute speech delivered by an AI voice replicating Khan. Despite garnering 1.5 million views on YouTube within 12 hours, the event faced challenges like reduced internet speeds and limited social media access, raising concerns about the fairness of the upcoming elections amid accusations of favouritism and media censorship, AFP reported.

2. France leads global shift with AI-powered surveillance ahead of 2024 olympics

Nice, France, dubbed the "most monitored city," pioneers AI video surveillance with 4,200 cameras. Equipped with thermal imaging and AI, they detect even minor infractions and potential threats. The technology, tested on the Promenade des Anglais, aims to swiftly identify irregular movements, enhancing security after the 2016 terrorist attack. Mayor Christian Estrosi advocates AI as a protective weapon, crucial for combating those who have "declared war." France plans extensive algorithmic video surveillance for the 2024 Olympics, focusing on threat detection capabilities, according to a Washington Post report.

3. Biden's stealthy AI strategy sparks clash with Elon Musk and OpenAI over transparency

President Joe Biden's approach to AI is creating a clash between Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over public access to AI technology. The battleground is the source code, the algorithms that underpin AI. Musk and Altman advocate for openness, while Biden's secretive AI strategy raises concerns about potential bias and censorship. Despite the prominent debate, Biden's recent executive order on AI does not address the terms "source code," "open source," or "closed source," according to a Fox news report.

5. Indian companies face surge in demand for AI talent, offering lucrative salaries

Indian companies face a surge in demand for mid- and senior-level artificial intelligence (AI) professionals across sectors like IT, retail, healthcare, and finance. Due to a talent scarcity, AI role salaries start at ₹50-60 lakh for mid-level positions, rising to ₹1.2-1.5 crore for senior roles. With increasing recognition of AI's business-transforming potential, companies like Amazon, EY, and Intel actively seek AI talent amid a nationwide shortage of 213,000 professionals in the field, TOI reported.

5. Accenture unveils Gen AI studio in Bengaluru, invests $3 billion in AI and data practices

Accenture inaugurated its Generative AI Studio in Bengaluru, India, as part of a $3 billion investment in AI and data practices. The studio integrates talent and technology to deliver comprehensive generative AI solutions, emphasising modern data and AI foundations, ecosystem partnerships, and responsible AI frameworks. The facility will provide services like the proprietary gen AI model "switchboard," customization techniques, model management, and specialised training programs, enabling global clients to optimise business processes and advance enterprise reinvention, Moneycontrol reported.