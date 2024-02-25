 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI generated propaganda, AI boom raises alarm, more | Tech News
AI generated propaganda matches the effectiveness of genuine content, study finds; AI boom raises alarming concerns over big tech's surging water consumption, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 25 2024, 23:44 IST
AI generated propaganda matches effectiveness of genuine content, study finds; AI boom raises alarming concerns over big tech's surging water consumption; Ludhiana industry gains insights on AI advancements at LMA session; AI technology aids US and allies in monitoring China's Taiwan invasion intentions- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI generated propaganda matches effectiveness of genuine content, study finds

A study involving 8,000 US adults reveals that AI-generated propaganda is nearly as convincing as original propaganda. Stanford and Georgetown University researchers fed sentences from suspected state-aligned covert propaganda into GPT-3, demonstrating the model's ability to create persuasive articles. The findings raise concerns about increased propaganda volume, making detection challenging. Participants, informed of the propaganda sources, were presented both actual and AI-generated articles in December 2021, The Economic Times reported.

2. AI boom raises alarming concerns over big tech's surging water consumption

Big Tech giants, including Microsoft, Google, and Meta, are significantly increasing water consumption to cool data centers amid the artificial intelligence boom. Concerns arise over the environmental impact, with academics estimating AI-driven water withdrawal to reach 4.2-6.6 billion cubic meters by 2027. Researchers stress the urgent need to uncover and address AI models' hidden water footprint, given freshwater scarcity, prolonged droughts, and aging water infrastructure, Financial Times reported.

3. Ludhiana industry gains insights on AI advancements at LMA session

Ludhiana Management Association (LMA) hosts a session on AI implementation, featuring Accenture's Pranav Arora and BCG's Rashik Gupta. The event, attended by 200+ members, focuses on AI's role in Ludhiana's textile, bicycle, and ancillary industries. Emphasizing AI's transformative potential, it encourages businesses to adopt intelligent technologies for enhanced efficiency and competitiveness. The gathering facilitates networking, fostering collaborative innovation for mutual growth in the region. LMA sees AI as a pivotal force in Ludhiana's collective advancement.

4. AI technology aids US and allies in monitoring China's taiwan invasion intentions

As tensions rise over China's increased pressure on Taiwan, U.S. officials explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to discern invasion intentions. AI and machine learning (ML) could enhance war planning, intelligence assessments, and targeting for the U.S. and its allies. Retired Rear Adm. Mark Montgomery emphasizes that AI and ML can rapidly process vast surveillance data, providing decision-making advantages and preventing misinterpretation of hostile forces' intentions, avoiding unnecessary armed confrontations, according to a Fox News report.

5. White House engages public in debate over open vs. closed AI systems

The Biden administration seeks public input on the debate over "open" versus "closed" artificial intelligence systems. As part of a broader executive order, the White House explores the risks and benefits of making AI components publicly accessible. Tech companies, including Meta Platforms and IBM, differ on openness, with concerns about security risks and the potential for innovation. The Commerce Department invites a 30-day comment period for recommendations on managing benefits and risks, according to an ABC News report.

First Published Date: 25 Feb, 23:44 IST
