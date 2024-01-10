Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI Park in Gujarat, Mahindra’s AI influencer, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI Park in Gujarat, Mahindra’s AI influencer, and more

AI Roundup: Eros Investments announces an AI Park in GIFT City; Mahindra E racing team faces flak on social media for launching AI influencer; Yotta to open data center in GIFT City, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 10 2024, 19:11 IST
Icon
Samsung debuts ‘AI for All’ Vision at CES 2024; Ballie to AI Laundry Combo, know what has been rolled out
image caption
1/5 AI TV processor - Samsung showcased its Neo QLED 8K QN900D TV that boasts a built-in AI Processor, NQ8 AI Gen 3. This processor is equipped with an 8 times greater AI neural network and a two times faster NPU than its predecessor. Using a feature called AI Motion Enhancer Pro, it automatically upscales low-resolution content to provide users with up to 8K quality viewing experience and sharpens fast-moving images. (Bloomberg)
image caption
2/5 Ballie - The company has also announced major upgrades to Ballie, its rolling AI robot. Ballie has now evolved into your AI companion capable of interacting with other smart devices to provide customized services. It can now project images and videos on walls so that users can view key information for their daily lives. (Samsung)
image caption
3/5 Bespoke AI Laundry Combo - Also unveiled at CES 2024, the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is an all-in-one washer and dryer. It also gets the AI Family Hub including a 7-inch LCD display that acts as an intuitive control center for managing laundry. It personalizes washing and drying by remembering users’ habits and using machine learning to suggest cycles. (Bloomberg)
image caption
4/5 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub - Samsung also unveiled its Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub. This refrigerator boasts a 32-inch screen that features the new AI Vision Inside, which uses an internal camera to recognize up to 33 different food items that are put into and taken out of the refrigerator and suggests recipes using those ingredients. (Bloomberg)
artificial intelligence
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Book 4 - Samsung has also announced a major update to Galaxy Book 4 which was launched in December. Courtesy of a partnership with Microsoft, the Copilot AI chatbot connects the Galaxy Book4 series with the Samsung Galaxy smartphone to make them work seamlessly together. It can find, read, or summarize text messages from a user’s Galaxy smartphone and even automatically create and send messages on a user’s behalf directly from the PC. (Bloomberg)
artificial intelligence
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 10. (Pixabay)

AI Roundup: Several notable developments took place in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) today, January 10. In partnership with the Government of Gujarat, Eros Investments announced the launch of the Immerso AI Park in GIFT City with the aim of becoming the foundation and the backbone of deep technology research, development, and innovation. Meanwhile, the Mahindra Formula E team drew criticism on social media after launching an AI avatar. In a separate development, Nvidia announced that its partner Yotta will set up a data center in GIFT City before the end of March.

All this, and more in today's AI roundup.

1. Mahindra draws criticism after launching AI influencer

The Mahindra Formula E team drew flak after introducing an AI-generated female influencer on their social media page. According to a Reuters report, the AI influencer is called Ava and has a separate Instagram account. However, much to Mahindra's dismay, it immediately drew criticism. “So many available, talented women out in the real world who eat, breathe, and sleep motorsport ... and yet we are supposed to cheer for AI,” one user commented.

2. World's biggest short-term threat is AI-fulled misinformation, says WEF

The World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday said that AI-powered misinformation is the world's biggest short-term threat. According to an AP report, WEF released the Global Risks Report which states misinformation and disinformation as the most severe risk for the next two years. Carolina Klint, a risk management leader at Marsh said, “You can leverage AI to do deepfakes and to really impact large groups, which really drives misinformation.”

3. Amnet Digital launches AI-powered analytics platform

Data, Analytics and AI solutions company Amnet Digital announced the launch of an AI-powered analytics platform on Wednesday. As per the release,  Swift Insights aims to accelerate businesses with data-driven insights and make informed decisions through intuitive dashboards. It gets features such as AI Analytics, Report Management, and Business Insights. Krishna Reddy, CEO at Amnet Digital said, “Our AI-powered analytics platform underscores Amnet Digital's commitment to tech innovation and excellence in the Data, Analytics, & AI space.”

4. Immerso AI Park launched by Eros Investments

Eros Investments, in partnership with the Government of Gujarat, announced the launch of the Immerso AI Park on Wednesday. As per the release, this AI Park will become the foundation and the backbone of deep technology research, development, and innovation. It will be built on the foundation of Ethical AI with an archive of licensed training data and tokens from the Eros Investment Group and other partners in the world to promote the use of intellectual property in the development of Generative AI models. The Immerso AI Park will also include Immerso AI University and Immerso AI Data Center.

5. AI data center to be made in GIFT City: Nvidia

American chipmaker Nvidia on Wednesday announced that its partner Yotta will commission an artificial intelligence data center in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) before March ends. As per a PTI report, Shankar Trivedi, senior vice president at Nvidia Global Field Operations said at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit that Nvidia is partnering with Reliance and Tata Group to set up data centers. “I'm very happy to inform you that our partner Yotta is setting up a state of the art AI data centre here in GIFT city and it will be available and go live before the end of March,” he said.

Also, read these top stories today:

Google infringed AI patents? Google accused of infringing patents and using the tech to power AI features in Google Search, Gmail, Google Translate. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

"AI isn't going to just be for helping make Microsoft Office better". Microsoft says AI to help researchers speed up the painstaking work required to discover new chemical compounds and materials. Dive in and see what it just did here.

An invisible TV! LG says the TV is "practically invisible when turned off", doing away with the ugly big black screen that can ruin a room's feng shui.

Check the future of TV here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 19:11 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon