5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI to help in patient recoveries, UP govt to use AI, more

AI Roundup: UP government adopts AI and ML to make the land consolidation processes simpler. Experts claim AI can help in provisional diagnosis to speed up patient recoveries.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 29 2023, 22:50 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, November 29. (Pixabay)
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, November 29. (Pixabay)

Today, November 29, was another pivotal day in the artificial intelligence space as interesting developments were seen throughout the day. In the first incident, the Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to modernize the land consolidation processes with an aim to make it simpler and more accessible with the help of AI and ML technologies. In other news, experts at the 7th Foundation Day function of the department of critical care medicine at King George's Medical University said that AI can help in the provisional diagnosis of patients to save lives and speed up the recovery process. This and more in today's AI round-up. Let us take a closer look.

UP govt using AI for land consolidation

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh is fast-tracking technological advancements by adopting AI and ML technologies for streamlined land consolidation processes, reported ANI. The UP Electronics Corporation Limited is currently in the process of creating and implementing AI-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software. The government has initiated an e-tender process to select a Technical Service Providing (TSP) agency for the design, manufacturing, development, and implementation of this specialized software, marking a significant move toward modernization in the state.

AI can improve the patient recovery process, claim experts

At the 7th Foundation Day function of the critical care medicine department at King George's Medical University, experts highlighted AI's pivotal role in expediting patient care, as per a report by Hindustan Times. With a shortage of trained ICU staff, AI has become crucial in managing serious cases, as noted by Dr. BK Rao from Sir Gangaram Hospital, New Delhi. The process involves uploading patient details for AI-based suggestions, especially beneficial within the ICU setting. This revelation underscores AI's potential in guiding nursing staff for more efficient critical patient care, emphasizing its significance in the healthcare landscape.

The UK wants children to be taught AI starting age 11

The British Computer Society (BCS) is advocating teaching AI skills to children from age 11, addressing the technology's impact on the job market, according to a report by Sky News. The BCS suggests introducing a digital literacy qualification, emphasizing AI and its practical applications. Rather than waiting for GCSE computer science, the BCS urges early integration of tools like ChatGPT. Moreover, the proposal includes incorporating AI understanding into teacher training and headteacher qualifications, recognizing the importance of preparing educators for the evolving technological landscape.

Stability AI on sale

Bloomberg reports that the UK-based AI startup Stability AI, known for its Stable Diffusion image generator, is reportedly exploring a potential sale amid increasing investor pressure over its financial situation. The AI company has engaged in early-stage talks with multiple firms but has not reached a deal yet. Tensions between Stability and key investors, including Coatue Management, have escalated, with Coatue reportedly calling for the CEO's resignation. This development comes a year after Coatue participated in a funding round that valued Stability AI at $1 billion, highlighting the challenges the company is currently facing.

Pfizer is using AWS' AI service

Pfizer has partnered with AWS to leverage AI capabilities. Over the past 18 months, Pfizer introduced 19 medical products, including 13 with AI-enabled rapid market entry, reports Analytics India Magazine. The alliance with AWS, established in 2019 for a scientific data cloud (SDC), has enhanced data accessibility and analysis. This collaboration has accelerated Pfizer's research and development, with a focus on computational research and AI algorithms aiding in the identification and design of promising new molecules.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 22:49 IST
