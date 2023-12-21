5 things about AI you may have missed today: Apple’s AI research, fear of deepfakes spreads in UK, more

Even as we enter the last leg of the year, artificial intelligence (AI) continues to be an important discussion topic for corporations and governments alike. Apple has published new AI research where the researchers have highlighted how large language models (LLMs) can be run on limited storage devices, such as iPhones, instead of the internet, and still maintain their capabilities. This development may give the tech giant an edge over competitors. In other news, the former Justice Secretary Sir Robert Buckland is urging the government to increase its efforts to ensure deepfakes do not become a disrupting factor in the 2024 general election. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Apple's AI research may give it an edge over competitors

Apple has recently published an AI research paper highlighting that LLMs can run on limited storage devices such as iPhones. The paper, titled "LLM in a Flash," addresses a computational bottleneck and proposes a solution that enables efficient inference of LLMs on devices without needing cloud storage. These inferences determine how LLMs respond to queries asked by a user. Typically these are computed over AI data centers on the cloud, but Apple claims it can be brought to smartphones, enhancing their ability significantly. If this research materializes into Apple bringing AI capabilities to its iPhones without compromising user data privacy, it can give the company a big advantage over rivals operating in the space.

Fears of deepfakes loom in the UK ahead of general elections

Former Justice Secretary Sir Robert Buckland has urged the UK government to address what he perceives as a "clear and present danger" to democracy, as per a BBC report. His particular concern is about the threat of deepfakes which can be used to create realistic audio and video clips portraying politicians saying things they never said. Buckland warned that the use of AI-generated misinformation poses an immediate risk to democracy, and expressed fears over potential disruption in the next general election.

"The future is here. It's happening. Unless the policymakers [in the UK] are showing some leadership on the need for a strong and effective domestic set of guardrails - plus international work - then we are going to be behind the curve," he told BBC.

Notably, the UK government claims to be taking measures to safeguard elections from foreign interference through the Defending Democracy Taskforce, led by Home Office Security Minister Tom Tugendhat.

Pulitzer-winning authors join copyright lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft

According to a report by Reuters, a group of 11 nonfiction authors, including Pulitzer Prize winners Taylor Branch, Stacy Schiff, and Kai Bird, have joined a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court accusing OpenAI and Microsoft of copyright infringement. The authors claim that their books were misused to train OpenAI's GPT large language models, including the popular chatbot ChatGPT, and other AI-based software. The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI and Microsoft violated the copyrights of the authors by using their works without proper authorization for training purposes.

"The defendants are raking in billions from their unauthorized use of nonfiction books, and the authors of these books deserve fair compensation and treatment for it," the writers' attorney Rohit Nath said.

California voters worry AI may take their jobs, says poll

According to Politico's Morning Consult poll of registered voters in California, the results revealed a split opinion on the impact of AI. While 43 percent anticipate a positive impact on their lives from AI, 39 percent expect a negative impact, and 18 percent foresee no impact. The poll also indicates that approximately half of registered voters express concern about their jobs being replaced by AI in the next five years, while the other half is not concerned. California lawmakers are preparing to address AI's potential drawbacks, reflecting the mixed sentiments among their constituents.

Allen & Overy launch AI contract negotiation tool

Magic Circle law firm Allen & Overy has introduced an AI contract negotiation tool named ContractMatrix in collaboration with Microsoft and legal AI start-up Harvey, reported the Financial Times. The tool utilizes existing contract templates to generate new agreements for lawyers to modify or approve.

ContractMatrix aims to generate additional revenue, attract more business, and save time for in-house lawyers, with estimated time savings of up to seven hours in contract negotiations. Over 1,000 Allen & Overy lawyers are currently using the tool, and five clients from various sectors have committed to using the platform starting in January, as per the report.

