5 things about AI you may have missed today: At CES 2024, Samsung AI for All unveiled, LG on AI's future, more

AI roundup: The year 2024 has seen AI innovations and products integrated with this tech virtually showering down on us all and now, with the start of CES 2024, it has become a virtual deluge. With a great beginning in artificial intelligence development, we can say that the coming months will be even more interesting with ever more advanced technologies being unveiled. At the CES 2024, various tech companies have revealed their AI initiatives, including Samsung. At the event, Samsung made the biggest announcement with “AI for All” which will improve safety, inclusion, and experience. On the other hand, Siemens and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced their partnership to introduce enhanced generative AI solutions - continue reading to know all about these announcements and more.

Samsung AI for All vision to develop connected devices unveiled at CES 2024

The Samsung ‘AI for All' vision aims to bring innovative devices that provide convenience to technology users with whatever tasks they are performing. Samsung has partnered with various collaborators to support this vision and how new products and services leverage AI capabilities in daily life. Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) Division said, “Samsung's broad portfolio of powerful devices, along with the pursuit of open collaboration, will help bring AI and hyper-connectivity to all.” Check it all out in this report.

2. Siemens and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build AI applications

These two leading companies in their fields are focusing on developing new and upgrading existing applications with generative AI technology. The tie-up will help customers to pick any AI model that can be used easily and can be incorporated into their applications. Adam Selipsky, AWS CEO said, “Together, AWS and Siemens are empowering companies worldwide to create new capabilities, solutions, and value with generative AI,” reported by PR Newswire.

3. Infinite Digital Duniya announces AI-powered E-learning platform

The newly launched AI-powered E-Learning platform aims to offer personalized digital learning, guidance and innovative exam preparation. AI can enable learners to identify their strengths and weaknesses with IQ tests. The e-learning platform also focuses on entrance exams including all India tests and international tests, according to a report by the Business Standard.

4. LG Innotek highlights the future mobility and AI

The company showcased three booths at the CES 2024 with 18 types of future mobility electronic parts. They have a separate booth for AI which highlights the high-value substrate products related to AI along with innovative examples such as “ Antenna in-Package assessed to be an essential component of 5G communication, substrates for Radio Frequency-System in Package (RF-SiP), and FC-BGA.” reported by PR Newswire.

5. Nonprofit medical organization to build AI models for the healthcare industry

The Mayo Clinic and Silicon Valley startup Cerebras Systems are collaborating to develop artificial intelligence (AI) models for the healthcare industry. These models will be able to read and write text to summarize the medical records of new patients to understand the situation properly. Additionally, they will be able to analyze images for patterns that are not seen by human eyes, Reuters reported.

