5 things about AI you may have missed today: ChatGPT, AI roadmap and much more

The artificial intelligence race has just got more intense. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has raised serious concern about the potential dangers of advanced AI. On the ther hand, Microsoft has introduced 'Jugalbandi', an AI-driven chatbot designed to assist villagers in India in accessing government services and UNESCO's new roadmap on education and generative AI has just been unveiled and UK PM Rishi Sunak is exploring ways to tighten AI regulation.This and more in our daily AI roundup. Take a look.

1. Ex-Google CEO warns AI tools like ChatGPT can be lethal

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt has raised serious concerns about the potential dangers of advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council, he warned that AI could become an "existential risk" capable of causing harm or even fatalities on a large scale. Schmidt specifically expressed concerns about AI systems discovering cybersecurity vulnerabilities and making breakthroughs in biology. He emphasised the urgent need for government intervention and regulations to prevent AI misuse, urging measures to prevent its use as a weapon or for malicious purposes.

2. Microsoft Introduces AI-powered chatbot ‘Jugalbandi'

Microsoft has introduced 'Jugalbandi', an AI-driven chatbot designed to assist villagers in India in accessing government services. Developed in collaboration with Microsoft Research and AI4Bharat, the chatbot aims to address language barriers by providing information in local languages through mobile devices. With a significant portion of the Indian population speaking Hindi rather than English, Jugalbandi aims to bridge the gap and enable greater access to government programs for all Indians.

3. UNESCO unveils AI roadmap for classrooms

Less than 10% of schools and universities adhere to formal AI guidance, such as using popular AI tools like ChatGPT, reports UNESCO. Over 40 ministers participated in an online meeting, discussing policy approaches and UNESCO's new roadmap on education and generative AI. Generative AI has vast potential but can also produce factual errors like humans. UNESCO's Stefania Giannini emphasises the need for action to integrate AI technologies into education while prioritising safety, inclusion, diversity, transparency, and quality. Institutions face challenges in responding to powerful AI apps, according to a UNESCO survey. Governments worldwide are cautiously shaping policy responses and regulatory frameworks. Concerns include false information and flaws in chatbots, integration into curricula, and teacher training.

4. Rishi Sunak rushes to tighten AI rules over existential risk fears

Rishi Sunak is rushing to update the UK government's AI regulations, as industry experts warn of existential risks unless significant changes are made. The prime minister is exploring ways to tighten regulation and is concerned about AI's potential dangers. Sunak is urging allies to collaborate on an international agreement for AI development, potentially resulting in a global regulator. MPs from both Conservative and Labour parties are pushing for a separate bill to establish the UK's first AI-focused watchdog.

5. Google opens limited access to new AI-based generative search

Google is granting access to its AI-based Search Labs experiments, including the Search Generative Experience (SGE), which could revolutionise traditional search methods. Users who signed up for the waitlist will receive an email upon access availability. Additionally, Code Tips and Add to Sheets are being opened up in the US. SGE presents search results in a conversational paragraph format, potentially eliminating the need to click on web pages. Google aims to streamline the search process and provide faster understanding, diverse viewpoints, and easier completion of tasks.