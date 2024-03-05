 5 Things about AI you may have missed today: China to upscale AI efforts, AI model could help diagnosis and more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 Things about AI you may have missed today: China to upscale AI efforts, AI model could help diagnosis and more

5 Things about AI you may have missed today: China to upscale AI efforts, AI model could help diagnosis and more

AI roundup: AI uses have diversified into the medical sector with AI models creating visual maps for diagnosis; China plans to introduce AI-plus initiative to strengthen industrial development and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 05 2024, 19:01 IST
LinkedIn revolutionizes job search experience with AI-powered chatbot
AI
1/5 1. LinkedIn's AI Chatbot for Job Seekers:LinkedIn has launched an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's technology, designed to assist job seekers in navigating the employment landscape. Employing generative AI technology, the chatbot provides tailored advice and insights, accessible under the job listings tab and identified by a sparkle emoji.  (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Personalized Job Guidance:Users can interact with the chatbot to receive personalized guidance regarding job suitability, responsibilities, benefits, and company culture. By leveraging company profiles and available data, the AI chatbot offers concise, bulleted information to aid users in their job search journey.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Addressing Job Hunting Challenges:LinkedIn's introduction of the AI chatbot addresses the challenges inherent in the job hunting process. Rohan Rajiv, a LinkedIn product management director, describes job hunting as akin to scaling an opaque wall, where individuals lack visibility into potential opportunities and workplace dynamics.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 4. Expansion of AI Features:This AI chatbot represents one of several AI-driven features introduced by LinkedIn in recent months. Another notable feature, exclusive to LinkedIn Premium users, streamlines communication by utilizing AI to draft personalized messages based on user and recipient profiles, facilitating smoother networking and interaction.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 5. Enhanced Networking Capabilities:LinkedIn's AI advancements extend beyond job search assistance to enhance networking capabilities. Through AI-driven messaging tools, users can seamlessly introduce themselves or inquire about others' professional backgrounds, leveraging profile data to craft engaging and relevant communications.  (unsplash)
AI
View all Images
AI Roundup: Check out the AI news for today, March 5. (Bloomberg)

AI roundup: Scientists have developed a new AI model that recognises diseases with the help of images and provides an in-depth visual map for diagnosis. This will empower doctors to identify the treatment in the early stages. In other news, China has been preparing its AI strategy to meet its strategic and industrial development goals. Its aim is to improve its technology self-sufficiency. Know more about what happened in the AI-verse today.

1. AI model could help diagnosis, researchers say

The journal IEEE Transactions on Medical Imaging described how the new AI model could bring ease for doctors in recognizing disease and providing the right treatment with the help of a visual map. Researchers said doctors will be able to “ follow its line of reasoning, double-check for accuracy, and explain the results to patients.” Sourya Sengupta, the lead study author said, “Our model will help streamline that process and make it easier on doctors and patients alike,” according to a PTI report.

2. China to strengthen AI efforts for industrial development 

China is fast-tracking industrial development plans, especially in quantum computing and AI to achieve self-sufficiency in technology. The country will be launching an AI-plus initiative and several major science and technology programs to accelerate the development. The report highlights, “We will fully leverage the strengths of the new system for mobilizing resources nationwide to raise China's capacity for innovation across the board,” according to a Reuters report

3. No need for curriculum change despite AI: IIT-Mandi director

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi Director Laxmidhar Behera said that the use of AI has not reached its full potential to educate children. Behera also said it is not required for engineering colleges to completely restructure their curriculum due to the “advent of AI” as it is not capable of conducting research. He said, “I don't think as of now Artificial Intelligence (AI), or associated tools has attained a stage where it can really educate our students in terms of scientific concepts as well as scientific possibilities. I don't think AI has enough of that now, because we ourselves don't understand our own cognitive processes,” according to a PTI report

4. HCLTech announces its generative AI tool for engineers

HCLTech introduced their GenAI platform called AI Force which focuses on improving “ time-to-value by transforming the software development and engineering lifecycle.” This will accelerate employee productivity, work efficiency and timely delivery of tasks. The tool is developed on Azure OpenAI and it can also be integrated with Microsoft GitHub Copilot. Vijay Guntur, President of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech said, “This platform is a true game-changer and some of our pilots with clients in the technology and financial services industries have delivered extremely encouraging outcomes”, according to a release.

5. CCI to conduct a market study on AI

The Competition Commission Of India (CCI), a fair trade regulator will be conducting in-depth market research on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to understand AI use cases and its evolution. Ravneet Kaur the Chief of CII said, “We will shortly commence a market study on artificial intelligence to develop a comprehensive understanding of the evolving landscape of AI and AI use cases in markets in India, which could inform the strategies of the commission aimed at fostering innovation and fair competition,” as per a PTI report.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Mar, 19:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets