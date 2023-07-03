5 things about AI you may have missed today: From AI hub, Gemini AI to crime in era of AI and much more

The artificial intelligence race has just got more intense. Google has introduced Gemini, a project by DeepMind, aiming to surpass AI models like ChatGPT; the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) has declared Hyderabad as India's AI capital; this AI system, equipped with advanced image recognition, scrutinises waste processing and recycling facilities and AI-Generated images of Zomato's delivery agents go viral on social media - this and more in our daily AI roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Google's New AI Venture, Gemini: A ChatGPT competitor

Google introduces Gemini, a project by DeepMind, aiming to surpass AI models like ChatGPT. Gemini's versatility enables it to handle any data or task without specialised models, promising unique content beyond its training data. Building on AlphaGo's success, Gemini combines problem-solving techniques with advanced language processing and reinforcement learning. While limited to text processing, Gemini's creative potential sparks global interest in the rapidly expanding AI industry.

2. Hyderabad emerges as India's AI hub, garnering global attention

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) declares Hyderabad as India's AI capital, citing excellent leadership and a thriving ecosystem. Hyderabad becomes the prime choice for hosting flagship AI and Machine Learning events. After two years of virtual summits, IESA plans a grand physical event in September. The IESA president commended the city's exponential growth, with ongoing infrastructure development and new global enterprises.

3. Greyparrot's AI innovation: Revolutionising waste recycling for a sustainable future

With global solid waste production predicted to soar by 73% to 3.88 billion tonnes by 2050, a UK start-up called Grey Parrot has taken the challenge head-on. Their AI system, equipped with advanced image recognition, scrutinises waste processing and recycling facilities. Over 50 sites in Europe have cameras installed above conveyor belts, enabling real-time analysis of the continuous stream of waste. Greyparrot aims to revolutionise recycling efficiency and address the mounting plastic waste crisis.

4. Viral Delight: AI-Generated images show Zomato delivery agents dancing in Mumbai rains

A LinkedIn post by Sourabh Dhabhai showcases AI-generated images of Zomato delivery agents enjoying the Mumbai rains. The heartwarming concept reminds us to appreciate their moments of joy amid their work. The post garnered over 6k reactions, with people loving the idea and expressing gratitude for capturing such a sweet moment. AI continues to produce realistic and captivating visuals.

5. Home Ministry to host G20 meet on crime and security amid AI advancements

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs will host the "G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs, AI, and Metaverse" on July 13-14 in Gurugram. In collaboration with other ministries and international bodies, the event aims to address challenges posed by advancing technologies like NFTs, AI, and the Metaverse. Participants from G20 and invitee nations will discuss strategies and implications.