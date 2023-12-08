5 things about AI you may have missed today: G7 leaders forge AI rules, Nvidia CEO eyes Malaysia as AI manufacturing hub

G7 leaders forge historic international rules for generative AI; Tech giants fail to deliver on ethical AI promises, according to a Stanford report; Amazon CEO foresees transformative impact of generative AI on customer experiences; New York partners with intuition robotics to combat senior loneliness with AI companions- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. G7 leaders forge historic international rules for generative AI

The G7 leaders reached a historic agreement on the first international rules for generative artificial intelligence, applying to both developers and users. The principles emphasise transparency, urging public reporting of AI systems' capabilities and limitations. To combat disinformation, the rules call for advancing authentication technology. The accord, a result of the "Hiroshima AI Process," aims to lead global responses to AI's impact on societies and economies, with a commitment to supporting Ukraine amid Russia's aggression, according to an asianews.network report.

2. Tech giants fail to deliver on ethical AI promises, Stanford report reveals

Tech companies, despite pledging support for ethical AI, fall short on implementation, favouring performance metrics over safety, according to a Stanford University report. Despite publicising AI principles and employing experts, firms struggle to prioritise ethical safeguards, with a disconnect between rhetoric and resource allocation. The report, "Walking the Walk of AI Ethics in Technology Companies," highlights challenges faced by AI ethics practitioners, citing institutional support gaps and cultural indifference, without disclosing specific companies involved, Al Jazeera reported.

3. Amazon CEO foresees transformative impact of generative AI on customer experiences

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy predicts generative artificial intelligence (AI) will revolutionise customer experiences across the company's enterprise and consumer businesses in an Interview with CNBC. Jassy emphasises the accessibility of generative AI for developers and business users, anticipating societal benefits. While acknowledging potential AI risks, he underscores the transformative impact on Amazon's predictive capabilities and the advancement of Alexa through an expansive language model. Amazon Web Services' $100 million investment in generative AI reflects the company's commitment to innovation.

4. New York partners with intuition robotics to combat senior loneliness with AI companions

New York's Office for the Aging has teamed up with Intuition Robotics to address senior loneliness using artificial intelligence companions. Hundreds of free devices have been provided to seniors, with more available. One user, Priscilla, finds comfort in her AI companion, EllieQ, highlighting the importance of having someone to talk to. Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Dr. Ruth Westheimer as the state's honorary ambassador to loneliness, emphasising the mental health crisis linked to social isolation, AP news reported.

5. Nvidia CEO eyes Malaysia as potential AI manufacturing hub

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang envisions Malaysia as a potential hub for artificial intelligence manufacturing, citing the country's expertise in packaging and assembly. While not confirming talks with YTL Corp., a Malaysian conglomerate, Huang praises their leadership. He emphasises Malaysia's significance in Southeast Asia's computing infrastructure and sees YTL playing a crucial role. Huang acknowledges Malaysia's successful data centre infrastructure and its potential in refining AI and cloud computing, according to a CBS news report.