Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: G7 leaders forge AI rules, Nvidia CEO eyes Malaysia as AI manufacturing hub

5 things about AI you may have missed today: G7 leaders forge AI rules, Nvidia CEO eyes Malaysia as AI manufacturing hub

G7 leaders forge historic international rules for generative AI, Tech giants fail to deliver on ethical AI promises,and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 08 2023, 23:46 IST
Icon
4 Programming skills and apps to get a successful career in IT sector; check them out now
AI
1/5 As we well know, the IT sector is evolving every day and acquiring essential skills has become paramount for securing various job opportunities. In order to get ahead, you must master some of the top programming languages. Here are 4 Programming skills and the apps that can help you pave the way to a successful career. (pexels)
AI
2/5 Python: Python's versatility and readability make it indispensable for tech professionals. It is useful in diverse domains, including web development, data science, artificial intelligence, and automation. Python's simplicity makes it a go-to language for various projects. You can try the Programming Hub app to learn Python efficiently. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 JavaScript: JavaScript is extremely helpful in web development. It powers interactive and dynamic content on websites. Proficiency in JavaScript, alongside popular libraries and frameworks like React and Angular, is crucial for front-end developers. As the demand for responsive and engaging web applications rises, you can try the Learn JavaScript app which offers a comprehensive learning experience. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 SQL: Structured Query Language (SQL) stands as the backbone of database management systems, It is a skill imperative for roles in data science, business intelligence, and backend development. The SQL Practice Pro app provides a robust platform for individuals to hone their SQL skills effectively.  (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Cloud Computing: Expertise in cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud is in great demand these days. It plays a major role in revolutionizing infrastructure through code, containerization, and serverless computing. SoloLearn is a widely recommended app to help you master the various aspects of cloud computing. (Pixabay)
AI
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, December 8. (Pexels)

G7 leaders forge historic international rules for generative AI; Tech giants fail to deliver on ethical AI promises, according to a Stanford report; Amazon CEO foresees transformative impact of generative AI on customer experiences; New York partners with intuition robotics to combat senior loneliness with AI companions- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. G7 leaders forge historic international rules for generative AI

The G7 leaders reached a historic agreement on the first international rules for generative artificial intelligence, applying to both developers and users. The principles emphasise transparency, urging public reporting of AI systems' capabilities and limitations. To combat disinformation, the rules call for advancing authentication technology. The accord, a result of the "Hiroshima AI Process," aims to lead global responses to AI's impact on societies and economies, with a commitment to supporting Ukraine amid Russia's aggression, according to an asianews.network report.

2. Tech giants fail to deliver on ethical AI promises, Stanford report reveals

Tech companies, despite pledging support for ethical AI, fall short on implementation, favouring performance metrics over safety, according to a Stanford University report. Despite publicising AI principles and employing experts, firms struggle to prioritise ethical safeguards, with a disconnect between rhetoric and resource allocation. The report, "Walking the Walk of AI Ethics in Technology Companies," highlights challenges faced by AI ethics practitioners, citing institutional support gaps and cultural indifference, without disclosing specific companies involved, Al Jazeera reported.

3. Amazon CEO foresees transformative impact of generative AI on customer experiences

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy predicts generative artificial intelligence (AI) will revolutionise customer experiences across the company's enterprise and consumer businesses in an Interview with CNBC. Jassy emphasises the accessibility of generative AI for developers and business users, anticipating societal benefits. While acknowledging potential AI risks, he underscores the transformative impact on Amazon's predictive capabilities and the advancement of Alexa through an expansive language model. Amazon Web Services' $100 million investment in generative AI reflects the company's commitment to innovation.

4. New York partners with intuition robotics to combat senior loneliness with AI companions

New York's Office for the Aging has teamed up with Intuition Robotics to address senior loneliness using artificial intelligence companions. Hundreds of free devices have been provided to seniors, with more available. One user, Priscilla, finds comfort in her AI companion, EllieQ, highlighting the importance of having someone to talk to. Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Dr. Ruth Westheimer as the state's honorary ambassador to loneliness, emphasising the mental health crisis linked to social isolation, AP news reported.

5. Nvidia CEO eyes Malaysia as potential AI manufacturing hub

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang envisions Malaysia as a potential hub for artificial intelligence manufacturing, citing the country's expertise in packaging and assembly. While not confirming talks with YTL Corp., a Malaysian conglomerate, Huang praises their leadership. He emphasises Malaysia's significance in Southeast Asia's computing infrastructure and sees YTL playing a crucial role. Huang acknowledges Malaysia's successful data centre infrastructure and its potential in refining AI and cloud computing, according to a CBS news report.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 23:46 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Elon Musk
As GTA 6 trailer shatters records, Elon Musk says he 'didn’t like doing crime' in GTA 5!
Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon