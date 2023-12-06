5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google launches Gemini AI model, Nvidia CEO on AI safety, more

Today, December 6, was a very important day for the artificial intelligence space. Google has introduced its most advanced artificial intelligence model, a technology capable of crunching different forms of information such as video, audio, and text, called Gemini AI. The company claims that the multimodal AI model is its largest one yet. In other news, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in an interview that he feels achieving AI safety is a reachable goal. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Google launches Gemini AI

Google has launched its largest multimodal AI model, Gemini, with three categories — Gemini Ultra, the largest and most capable; Gemini Pro, versatile across various tasks; and Gemini Nano, designed for specific tasks and mobile devices, as per a report by CNBC. The model will be licensed to customers through Google Cloud, and developers can access Gemini Pro via the Gemini API starting December 13. Google products like the Bard chatbot and Search Generative Experience will be powered by Gemini. The move comes amid increasing pressure for Google to clarify its AI monetization strategy.

Nvidia CEO speaks on AI safety

Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, expressed confidence in the global collaboration of colleagues to develop technologies, philosophies, and regulations ensuring the safety of technology, reports BBC. His remarks followed recent turmoil at OpenAI, where founder Sam Altman was temporarily ousted and then reinstated. The incident highlighted the influence of commercial competition on AI system development and the rapid pace of technological advancement. Despite this, Microsoft, a major investor, denied any safety-related disagreement as the cause of the turmoil.

He said, at a BBC roundtable interview, “I have every confidence that between all of our colleagues around the world, we will invent technologies, philosophies, methodologies, practices, monitors, regulations, design practices, to keep technology safe”.

Hong Kong AI lab develops color-changing fabric

Researchers from the Hong Kong-based Laboratory for AI in Design (AiDLab) have created a color-changing textile using polymeric optical fibers and yarns, as per a report by Reuters. The fabric responds to simple gestures captured by a small embedded camera, allowing users to customize colors through a mobile app. The technology aims to offer more clothing color choices, potentially minimizing fashion waste through customization. AI algorithms assist in recognizing users' gestures.

Elon Musk's xAI wants to raise 1 bn dollars in equity

The Guardian reports that Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI, is seeking to raise 1 billion dollars in equity financing to compete with rivals in the generative AI field, having already secured 135 million dollars from investors. The race for generative AI has intensified, following the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT, with major companies like Microsoft making substantial investments. Musk, a former co-founder of OpenAI, launched xAI in July and recently released its first AI model, a chatbot named Grok.

MCD likely to make budgetary allocation for monitoring of civic amenities through AI

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is reportedly planning to allocate a budget for the implementation of AI in monitoring civic amenities, specifically focusing on solid waste management, reports PTI citing sources. The decision is expected to be discussed in the upcoming special budget meeting on December 8. While there is no official confirmation from the municipal authorities, sources suggest that a substantial fund may be earmarked for utilizing technology in three identified wards within Shahdra South Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, and Central Zone for improved service delivery.