 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google says India very optimistic on AI, OpenAI CEO fears AI dangers, more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google says India very optimistic on AI, OpenAI CEO fears AI dangers, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Google says India very optimistic on AI, OpenAI CEO fears AI dangers, more

AI roundup: From India being very positive on AI to predictive tuberculosis treatment. Know what has happened in the world of AI today.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 13 2024, 18:38 IST
AI
AI roundup: Catch all the news about AI today, February 13, 2024. (Pixabay)
AI
AI roundup: Catch all the news about AI today, February 13, 2024. (Pixabay)

AI roundup: Across the world, governments and corporates are looking to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to power up growth and harness new areas of generating revenue. Now, a Google study reveals what India thinks about the new tech. It emerges that India has become the most hopeful country as far as AI is concerned. On the other hand, there are dangers present in this space too. OpenAI CEO has expressed his fear that AI could be dangerous if misalignments occur in technology goals and expectations. Know more about what happened in the AI-verse today.

  1. Google study reveals India to be the most optimistic country on AI

In a recent Google study, over 1000 Indian residents took part in a study where 70 percent of users said that they are sensing a positive impact of AI. While 80 percent of people have faith that AI will bring benefits to their lives in the next 5 years. Additionally, people in India also believe that AI will reduce poverty and will result in “the entire spectrum of development.” According to an Indian Express report.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

2. OpenAI CEO shares concerns about 'societal misalignments' on AI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said at the World Governments Summit in Dubai via a video call that 'societal misalignments' could be dangerous for AI and that this thought keeps him awake at night. Altman said “There's some things in there that are easy to imagine where things really go wrong. And I'm not that interested in the killer robots walking on the street direction of things going wrong. I'm much more interested in the very subtle societal misalignments where we just have these systems out in society and through no particular ill intention, things just go horribly wrong,” according to an AP report.

3. Novel AI model may predict treatment outcomes of tuberculosis (TB), study revealed

A new scientific AI model was announced called Novel AI which has the potential to predict treatment outcomes for patients suffering from tuberculosis (TB). Novel AI is expected to provide more accurate and personalized treatment for TB patients. Sriram Chandrasekaran, corresponding author and associate professor at the University of Michigan, US said, “Multimodal AI model accurately predicted treatment prognosis and outperformed existing models that focus on a narrow set of clinical data.” According to a PTI report.

4. European Union lays regulation out on artificial intelligence (AI)

Lawmakers at the European Parliament approve the world's first legislation on the technology. These new rules will govern the development, use, and deployment of AI technologies within the EU. The new rules will be applied to foundation models or generative AI. European Parliament committees shared a post of X saying, “AI Act takes a step forward: MEPs in @EP_Justice & @EP_SingleMarket have endorsed the provisional agreement on an Artificial Intelligence Act that ensures safety and complies with fundamental rights.” According to a Reuters report.

5. Synechron deploys GitHub Copilot for productivity

Synechron a company specialising in digital transformation consulting has now adopted GitHub Copilot which is an AI developer tool. After experimenting with various AI tools, the company said, “ GitHub Copilot reduced both the time and effort required across the entire development lifecycle. Sandeep Kumar, Head of FinLabs, Synechron said, "Much to our delight, the use of GitHub Copilot not only enhanced the productivity of our experienced developers, but they reported less stress and a heightened state of happiness," according to a press release.

Also, read these top stories today:

Beware of the subscription trap! Over half of the consumers surveyed have experienced subscription traps, hidden charges and other dark patterns on purchasing apps or other software through their mobile app stores. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Self-driving cars are powering on! This CEO breaks it all down for the people on the road. Check it all out here

Good news for Apple! Apple led the India tablet PC market in 2023 as well as in the December quarter with a 25 per cent. Samsung was at the second spot with a 23 per cent market share in 2023, market research firm CyberMedia Research said. Read all about it here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Feb, 18:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets