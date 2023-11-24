5 things about AI you may have missed today: Govt launches crackdown on deepfakes, Putin gives AI alert, more

Today, November 24, governments took center stage in making major artificial intelligence-related announcements. IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the government of India has launched a crackdown on deepfakes, particularly their usage in videos. In other news, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that the West should not be allowed to develop a monopoly in the sphere of AI at an AI conference in Moscow. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

Govt to crackdown on deepfakes

IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that India has launched a crackdown on deepfake videos. The development comes a day after Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a meeting with top social media companies and announced that the government will soon come up with new regulations to tackle the issues surrounding deepfake videos.

Chandrasekhar said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will create a platform through which citizens can notify if social media platforms are in violation of the IT rule. The government will also assist them in filing FIR against these platforms if they find the content in the deepfake videos objectionable.

"MeitY will assist users to very easily notify it about violation of IT rules and assist them in filing FIRs," the minister said.

Putin says the West cannot have AI monopoly

Russian President Vladimir Putin cautioned against the West establishing an AI monopoly and announced plans for a more ambitious Russian AI development strategy, reports Reuters. Despite setbacks from the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions affecting talent and technology imports, Russia aims to become an influential player in AI. Speaking at an AI conference in Moscow, Putin acknowledged ethical concerns but emphasized the impossibility of banning AI, recognizing its transformative impact.

Nvidia delays launch of new China-focused AI chip

Nvidia has informed its Chinese customers of a delay in launching the H20, its most powerful AI chip, in order to adhere to the US export rules, as per a report by Reuters. It will be pushing the release to the first quarter of the following year. This delay, attributed to compliance with new export restrictions, may pose challenges for Nvidia in maintaining market share in China, especially against local competitors like Huawei. Initially expected on November 16, the H20 launch is now anticipated in February or March, complicating the company's efforts in the Chinese market.

AI paralegal passes qualifying exam

Lawrence, an AI-powered paralegal, achieved a 74 percent score in part one of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), surpassing the typical pass rate of 55-65%, according to a report by Legal Cheek. The assessment, SQE1, involves Functioning Legal Knowledge (FLK) assessments, covering legal topics like contract, tort, property, crime, and trusts. Created by a lawtech firm Lawhive, Lawrence successfully answered 67 of the 90 multiple-choice sample questions, showcasing its ability to learn and provide considered responses to diverse legal situations.

Singapore healthcare professionals to get AI training

As per a report by Channel News Asia, Singapore embraces AI for preventive healthcare, with AI Singapore and SingHealth signing an MOU to provide AI training and qualifications for healthcare professionals. The collaboration aims to support joint research and innovation projects. Scheduled to begin in June of the following year, the education programs will incorporate a 10-part e-learning video, physical classes, and workshops, covering topics such as AI ethics