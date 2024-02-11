 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Midjourney may ban some images, bad news for coders, and more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Midjourney may ban some images, bad news for coders, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Midjourney may ban some images, bad news for coders, and more

Midjourney considers ban on Political images amid election misinformation concerns, Suffolk expert forecasts AI to take over in coding within a decade, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 11 2024, 17:42 IST
Express your love with tech: Explore irresistible Valentine's day deals and gifts on Vijay Sales!
Artificial intelligence
1/6 1. Valentine's Day sale bonanza: Vijay Sales is spreading love with irresistible offers on smartphones, gadgets, and gifts. Highlights include the Redmi 13C 5G at INR 10,999, Apple iPad 9th Gen at INR 27,900, and boAt Enigma R32 Women Smartwatch at INR 3,199. 
image caption
2/6 2. Tech lover's paradise: Score big with discounts on tech goodies like the Asus Mobile ROG 6 5G for INR 47,999 and boAt Rockerz 551 ANC headphones for just INR 2,799. Capture memories with the Fujifilm Instax camera now at INR 5,499.  (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 3. Gifts galore for him and her: Find perfect gifts like Redmi Buds 4 Active for INR 999 and Vega 3000 All in 1 Hair Styler for INR 1,451. Surprise your loved ones with thoughtful choices at amazing prices.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 4. Unbeatable deals across categories: From mobiles starting at INR 6,699 to laptops and kitchen appliances, Vijay Sales offers unbeatable discounts. Explore tablets at up to 40% off, smartwatches from INR 899, and more.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. New arrivals and budget-friendly finds: Discover the latest smartphones like ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. Plus, find thoughtful gifts under INR 5,000, including grooming kits and music players.  (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 6. Express love through technology: Don't miss the chance to express your love with the perfect tech gift. Visit www.vijaysales.com or offline stores to grab these limited-time offers and make this Valentine's Day memorable.   (Unsplash)
Artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, February 11. (Unsplash)

Midjourney considers ban on Political images amid election misinformation concerns; Suffolk expert forecasts AI to takeover in coding within a decade; AI Pilot project saves lives by detecting heart attacks in Assam Hospitals; Adnan Sami supports positive use of AI in music creation- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Midjourney considers ban on Political images amid election misinformation concerns

AI firm Midjourney considers banning creation of political images, including those of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, to prevent misuse during the 2024 US presidential election. CEO David Holz stated the possibility of implementing this measure for the next 12 months, expressing concerns over potential misinformation. Recent controversies, such as AI-generated pornographic imagery featuring Taylor Swift, have heightened the need for stricter safeguards, The Guardian reported

2. Suffolk expert forecasts AI to takeover in coding within a decade

Suffolk experts predict AI to replace human coders within a decade. Creative Computing Club founder Matthew Applegate anticipates AI's dominance in coding, foreseeing its integration into various domains. Despite concerns, a House of Lords committee advocates embracing AI's potential benefits. Applegate highlights AI's rapid progress, citing GitHub as a crucial resource for training AI in coding practices, estimating a decade left for teaching traditional coding methods, BBC reported

3. AI Pilot project saves lives by detecting heart attacks in Assam Hospitals

AI aids in combating heart attacks in Assam government hospitals through the STEMI Assam pilot project, operational in 10 critical peripheral centers. Since its launch in October, it has screened over 1,300 symptomatic cardiac patients, detecting around 40 critical cases, including nine STEMIs, within 10 minutes, enabling timely interventions. The initiative aims to extend rapid diagnosis and treatment to all community health facilities, according to a Times of India report

4. Adnan Sami supports positive use of AI in music creation

Adnan Sami advocates for the positive utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music creation. Amidst ongoing debates, he emphasises embracing technology's potential while acknowledging its dual nature. Sami praises AI's role in recreating his song with Kishore Kumar's voice and supports AR Rahman's use of AI in his latest track. Despite some criticisms, Sami believes AI offers new creative possibilities in music, ANI reported. 

5. Korean AI chatbot Hellobot goes global on Google Play

Thingsflow's AI chatbot, Hellobot, earns global recognition as it becomes the first Korean chatbot service featured on Google Play. Hellobot, offering diverse functionalities like love tarot and fortune telling, is now accessible to users in Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Thingsflow aims to capitalise on this achievement to expand its presence and enhance profitability in the global market, according to a report by Koreaherald.com 

Also, read these top stories today:

The new and terrible face of war is here! Israel's army has deployed some AI-enabled military technology in combat for the first time in Gaza, raising fears about the use of autonomous weapons in modern warfare. Know all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Looking for an iPhone with a discount? Look no further! Here is iPhone 14 Plus and it comes with a big discount. Jump right in here

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Layoffs or not? How top companies in the world are fudging what they call the fact of sacking employees. Amid a slew of job cuts, companies opt for euphemistic and vague synonyms, like “rightsizing” and “org changes.” Know what it is all about here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Feb, 17:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened
GTA Online
Rockstar unveils GTA Online's weekly discounts, offering players savings and thrills; check deadline

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets