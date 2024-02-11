5 things about AI you may have missed today: Midjourney may ban some images, bad news for coders, and more

Midjourney considers ban on Political images amid election misinformation concerns; Suffolk expert forecasts AI to takeover in coding within a decade; AI Pilot project saves lives by detecting heart attacks in Assam Hospitals; Adnan Sami supports positive use of AI in music creation- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Midjourney considers ban on Political images amid election misinformation concerns

AI firm Midjourney considers banning creation of political images, including those of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, to prevent misuse during the 2024 US presidential election. CEO David Holz stated the possibility of implementing this measure for the next 12 months, expressing concerns over potential misinformation. Recent controversies, such as AI-generated pornographic imagery featuring Taylor Swift, have heightened the need for stricter safeguards, The Guardian reported.

2. Suffolk expert forecasts AI to takeover in coding within a decade

Suffolk experts predict AI to replace human coders within a decade. Creative Computing Club founder Matthew Applegate anticipates AI's dominance in coding, foreseeing its integration into various domains. Despite concerns, a House of Lords committee advocates embracing AI's potential benefits. Applegate highlights AI's rapid progress, citing GitHub as a crucial resource for training AI in coding practices, estimating a decade left for teaching traditional coding methods, BBC reported.

3. AI Pilot project saves lives by detecting heart attacks in Assam Hospitals

AI aids in combating heart attacks in Assam government hospitals through the STEMI Assam pilot project, operational in 10 critical peripheral centers. Since its launch in October, it has screened over 1,300 symptomatic cardiac patients, detecting around 40 critical cases, including nine STEMIs, within 10 minutes, enabling timely interventions. The initiative aims to extend rapid diagnosis and treatment to all community health facilities, according to a Times of India report.

4. Adnan Sami supports positive use of AI in music creation

Adnan Sami advocates for the positive utilisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music creation. Amidst ongoing debates, he emphasises embracing technology's potential while acknowledging its dual nature. Sami praises AI's role in recreating his song with Kishore Kumar's voice and supports AR Rahman's use of AI in his latest track. Despite some criticisms, Sami believes AI offers new creative possibilities in music, ANI reported.

5. Korean AI chatbot Hellobot goes global on Google Play

Thingsflow's AI chatbot, Hellobot, earns global recognition as it becomes the first Korean chatbot service featured on Google Play. Hellobot, offering diverse functionalities like love tarot and fortune telling, is now accessible to users in Singapore, the Philippines, and Malaysia. Thingsflow aims to capitalise on this achievement to expand its presence and enhance profitability in the global market, according to a report by Koreaherald.com

