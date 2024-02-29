5 things about AI you may have missed today: Mphasis launches DeepInsights Doc AI, OpenAI bets on humanoid robots, more

Mphasis launches DeepInsights Doc AI for advanced document processing; OpenAI partners with Figure AI to elevate humanoid robots with advanced AI models; Author Calum Chace optimistic about AI's impact on jobs; Meta CEO Zuckerberg explores AI chip collaboration with Samsung in Asia tour- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Mphasis launches DeepInsights Doc AI for advanced document processing

Mphasis Ltd's shares rose by 0.31% as it unveiled DeepInsights Doc AI, a document processing tool utilizing generative AI for extracting context-specific data from diverse documents. Integrated with IT systems, the platform employs large language models to cater to enterprise needs, encompassing information extraction, context-aware search, and adaptive content generation. Mphasis also announced partnerships with Kore.ai and the creation of a business unit dedicated to custom AI solutions, according to a report by The Hindu Businessline.

2. OpenAI partners with Figure AI to elevate humanoid robots with advanced AI models

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, is partnering with Figure AI to advance humanoid robots using next-gen AI models. Focused on enhancing robots' language processing and reasoning capabilities, the collaboration aims to expedite Figure's commercial timeline. OpenAI, having recently secured $675 million in Series B funding, sees humanoid robots as transformative for the future of work, aligning with their investment in robotics startup 1X Technologies last year, according to a Business Insider report.

3. Author Calum Chace optimistic about AI's impact on jobs

Calum Chace, author and co-host of the London Futurist podcast, stated at the Beneficial AGI Summit that AI could replace jobs on a large scale, challenging the misconception that it's inherently negative. Comparing it to past industrial revolutions, he envisions a positive future where humans are liberated from mundane tasks. Chace anticipates AI's impact on "cognitive jobs," paralleling historical shifts from manual to intellectual labour, Financial Express reported.

4. Meta CEO Zuckerberg explores AI chip collaboration with Samsung in Asia tour

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, expressed interest in strengthening collaboration with Samsung Electronics for AI chips during his tour of Asia. This move aims to mitigate geopolitical risks associated with Taiwan, home to major chip manufacturer TSMC. Zuckerberg discussed potential partnerships with Samsung executives, including chairman Jay Y. Lee. AI processors are a strategic focus for Meta's future in social media and hardware devices, given their crucial role in advancing technology efficiency, Techcrunch reported.

5. Huawei unveils three revolutionary data storage solutions for the AI era

At the Huawei Product and Solution Launch 2024 in MWC Barcelona, Dr. Peter Zhou unveiled three groundbreaking data storage solutions. These include an AI data lake solution, all-scenario data protection solution, and DCS full-stack data center solution. These innovations aim to assist global carriers in constructing cutting-edge data infrastructure to meet the challenges posed by the AI era's rapid development and growing data assetization, enabling service innovation.

