 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Mphasis launches DeepInsights Doc AI, OpenAI bets on humanoid robots, more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Mphasis launches DeepInsights Doc AI, OpenAI bets on humanoid robots, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Mphasis launches DeepInsights Doc AI, OpenAI bets on humanoid robots, more

Mphasis launches DeepInsights Doc AI for advanced document processing, OpenAI partners Figure AI to elevate humanoid robots with advanced AI models, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 29 2024, 22:41 IST
Google Pixel 8 series clinches best smartphone award at MWC 2024
image caption
1/5 The Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona concluded on a high note with the prestigious Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) honouring outstanding achievements in the mobile industry. This year's ceremony featured 28 awards across six categories, with a spotlight on groundbreaking devices that have redefined the smartphone landscape. (MWC)
artificial intelligence
2/5 Best Smartphone: Earning the title of "Best Smartphone" at the GLOMO awards was the Google Pixel 8 series. Outshining competitors such as the iPhone 15 Pro series, Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, Samsung Z Flip5, and the OnePlus Open/Oppo Find N3, the Pixel 8 series received acclaim for its exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership. The award specifically recognizes smartphones launched between January 2023 and December 2023. (MWC)
image caption
3/5 In the category of Breakthrough Device Innovation, the spotlight turned to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Judges acknowledged this chipset for its core hardware and software innovation within smartphones. Despite tough competition from other notable innovations, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 emerged as a pioneer in shaping the future of mobile devices. (Reuters)
image caption
4/5 Best Connected Consumer Device: Securing the title of "Best Connected Consumer Device" was the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Among a diverse lineup of contenders, including the Motorola Defy 2, HTC Vive XR Elite, Huawei Watch Ultimate, and RayNeo Air2 XR Glasses, the Samsung tablet stood out as the ultimate everyday consumer electronic device. Judges praised its new and smart applications, efficiencies, and functionalities, whether at home or on the move. (Bloomberg)
image caption
5/5 The grand finale of the GLOMO awards, the "Best in Show" recognition, was bestowed upon the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design. Although initially introduced in China, the international audience witnessed its unveiling in Barcelona during the Honor keynote on February 25. This innovative product showcased a perfect blend of design, technology, and international appeal, capping off the Mobile World Congress with a celebration of excellence and ingenuity. (Reuters)
artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, February 29. (Unsplash)

Mphasis launches DeepInsights Doc AI for advanced document processing;  OpenAI partners with Figure AI to elevate humanoid robots with advanced AI models; Author Calum Chace optimistic about AI's impact on jobs; Meta CEO Zuckerberg explores AI chip collaboration with Samsung in Asia tour- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. Mphasis launches DeepInsights Doc AI for advanced document processing

Mphasis Ltd's shares rose by 0.31% as it unveiled DeepInsights Doc AI, a document processing tool utilizing generative AI for extracting context-specific data from diverse documents. Integrated with IT systems, the platform employs large language models to cater to enterprise needs, encompassing information extraction, context-aware search, and adaptive content generation. Mphasis also announced partnerships with Kore.ai and the creation of a business unit dedicated to custom AI solutions, according to a report by The Hindu Businessline. 

2. OpenAI partners with Figure AI to elevate humanoid robots with advanced AI models

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, is partnering with Figure AI to advance humanoid robots using next-gen AI models. Focused on enhancing robots' language processing and reasoning capabilities, the collaboration aims to expedite Figure's commercial timeline. OpenAI, having recently secured $675 million in Series B funding, sees humanoid robots as transformative for the future of work, aligning with their investment in robotics startup 1X Technologies last year, according to a Business Insider report

3. Author Calum Chace optimistic about AI's impact on jobs

Calum Chace, author and co-host of the London Futurist podcast, stated at the Beneficial AGI Summit that AI could replace jobs on a large scale, challenging the misconception that it's inherently negative. Comparing it to past industrial revolutions, he envisions a positive future where humans are liberated from mundane tasks. Chace anticipates AI's impact on "cognitive jobs," paralleling historical shifts from manual to intellectual labour, Financial Express reported

4. Meta CEO Zuckerberg explores AI chip collaboration with Samsung in Asia tour

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, expressed interest in strengthening collaboration with Samsung Electronics for AI chips during his tour of Asia. This move aims to mitigate geopolitical risks associated with Taiwan, home to major chip manufacturer TSMC. Zuckerberg discussed potential partnerships with Samsung executives, including chairman Jay Y. Lee. AI processors are a strategic focus for Meta's future in social media and hardware devices, given their crucial role in advancing technology efficiency, Techcrunch reported.

5. Huawei unveils three revolutionary data storage solutions for the AI era

At the Huawei Product and Solution Launch 2024 in MWC Barcelona, Dr. Peter Zhou unveiled three groundbreaking data storage solutions. These include an AI data lake solution, all-scenario data protection solution, and DCS full-stack data center solution. These innovations aim to assist global carriers in constructing cutting-edge data infrastructure to meet the challenges posed by the AI era's rapid development and growing data assetization, enabling service innovation.

Also, read these top stories today:

Google Maps Glanceable directions update is rolling out to users and it provides new, easy-to-use navigation features. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

After Google Gemini sparked a racism row, CEO Sundar Pichai had some tough things to say. Read Sundar Pichai's tough talk to staff here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Google's shoddy job! Google has a chronic habit of dashing off half-baked AI products and neglecting safety checks. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Feb, 22:41 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets