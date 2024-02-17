 5 things about AI you may have missed today: NBA unveils NB-AI, Reddit inks $60 mn AI content deal, and more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: NBA unveils NB-AI, Reddit inks $60 mn AI content deal, and more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: NBA unveils NB-AI, Reddit inks $60 mn AI content deal, and more

NBA unveils NB-AI at All Star Tech Summit for personalised game viewing, Reddit inks $60 mn AI content licensing deal ahead of IPO, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 17 2024, 20:31 IST
artificial intelligence
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, February 17. (@SrBachchan)
artificial intelligence
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, February 17. (@SrBachchan)

NBA unveils NB-AI at All Star Tech Summit for personalised game viewing; Reddit inks $60 mn AI content licensing deal ahead of IPO; UK University to train 100 Tamil Nadu students in data analysis and AI; Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 55 years in Bollywood with AI avatar- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. NBA unveils NB-AI at All Star Tech Summit for personalised game viewing

The NBA showcased NB-AI, a new technology aimed at personalising live game viewing during the annual All-Star tech summit. Commissioner Adam Silver demonstrated how it enhances highlights, comparing it to the excitement of the early internet days. San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama previewed the technology, expressing amazement and acknowledging its potential impact on the future, according to a report by U.S. News. 

2. Reddit inks $60 mn AI content licensing deal ahead of IPO

Reddit has reportedly inked a content licensing deal with a large AI company ahead of its anticipated IPO. The $60 million annualised agreement allows the AI firm to train its models using Reddit's content. While Reddit eyes a March IPO launch, details may evolve during ongoing talks. This move reflects the growing intersection of social media and AI, with Reddit's valuation reaching $10 billion in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report

3. UK University to train 100 Tamil Nadu students in data analysis and AI

A UK university, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and the British Council, will train approximately 100 undergraduate students in data analysis and artificial intelligence. The Great Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (Scout) scheme includes a 64-hour certificate program, with 24 hours of online coursework from the University of Durham. The initiative aims to provide students with limited access to international education the opportunity to acquire crucial skills and enhance employability, according to the Hindu reports

4. Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 55 years in Bollywood with AI avatar

Celebrating 55 years in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan shares an AI version of himself on Instagram. The legendary actor, known for iconic roles in films like 'Deewaar' and 'Sholay,' unveiled an AI-generated image with a camera lens eye and film reels emanating from his head. Reflecting on his cinematic journey, Bachchan expressed gratitude for the "wondrous world of cinema" and the interpretation offered by AI.

5. UK and allies to provide Ukraine with AI Swarm drones against Russian targets

The UK, along with allies like the US, is collaborating to supply Ukraine with AI-enabled swarm drones. Intended to overwhelm specific Russian positions simultaneously, the technology could be sent to Ukraine within months. As the conflict nears two years, drones play a crucial role, with a global race for advanced warfare technologies. Russia is also boosting its drone production. Ukraine's allies commit to delivering 1 million drones within a year to aid its defence, according to a BNN Bloomberg report

Also, read these top stories today:

Bad game! With video-game players increasingly sticking with the titles they've been hooked on for years, leaders in the $184 billion industry are cutting thousands of staffers and canceling riskier projects. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Anti-AI Tech Pact To Keep Polls Pure! Major technology companies signed a pact to voluntarily adopt “reasonable precautions” to prevent AI tools from being used to disrupt democratic elections around the world. Know what it is all about here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Activision in Gamers' Gunsights! Video game maker Activision Blizzard has been hit with a U.S. lawsuit claiming it restricts competition for organised gaming involving its flagship franchise “Call of Duty.” Dive in here

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 20:31 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

ps5
Goal too big, Sony slashes PlayStation 5 sales target to 21 mn units from 25 mn
GTA 6 Online
GTA 6 Online progression: Fans anticipate a clean slate start after GTA 5 Online
Xbox games
Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment to grounded, 4 Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift
Activision Blizzard
'Call of Duty' gamers sue Activision for monopolizing leagues, tournaments
video-game
What's behind the video-game layoffs? Players sticking with old favorites

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets