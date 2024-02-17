5 things about AI you may have missed today: NBA unveils NB-AI, Reddit inks $60 mn AI content deal, and more

NBA unveils NB-AI at All Star Tech Summit for personalised game viewing; Reddit inks $60 mn AI content licensing deal ahead of IPO; UK University to train 100 Tamil Nadu students in data analysis and AI; Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 55 years in Bollywood with AI avatar- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. NBA unveils NB-AI at All Star Tech Summit for personalised game viewing

The NBA showcased NB-AI, a new technology aimed at personalising live game viewing during the annual All-Star tech summit. Commissioner Adam Silver demonstrated how it enhances highlights, comparing it to the excitement of the early internet days. San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama previewed the technology, expressing amazement and acknowledging its potential impact on the future, according to a report by U.S. News.

2. Reddit inks $60 mn AI content licensing deal ahead of IPO

Reddit has reportedly inked a content licensing deal with a large AI company ahead of its anticipated IPO. The $60 million annualised agreement allows the AI firm to train its models using Reddit's content. While Reddit eyes a March IPO launch, details may evolve during ongoing talks. This move reflects the growing intersection of social media and AI, with Reddit's valuation reaching $10 billion in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report.

3. UK University to train 100 Tamil Nadu students in data analysis and AI

A UK university, in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and the British Council, will train approximately 100 undergraduate students in data analysis and artificial intelligence. The Great Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (Scout) scheme includes a 64-hour certificate program, with 24 hours of online coursework from the University of Durham. The initiative aims to provide students with limited access to international education the opportunity to acquire crucial skills and enhance employability, according to the Hindu reports.

4. Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 55 years in Bollywood with AI avatar

Celebrating 55 years in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan shares an AI version of himself on Instagram. The legendary actor, known for iconic roles in films like 'Deewaar' and 'Sholay,' unveiled an AI-generated image with a camera lens eye and film reels emanating from his head. Reflecting on his cinematic journey, Bachchan expressed gratitude for the "wondrous world of cinema" and the interpretation offered by AI.

5. UK and allies to provide Ukraine with AI Swarm drones against Russian targets

The UK, along with allies like the US, is collaborating to supply Ukraine with AI-enabled swarm drones. Intended to overwhelm specific Russian positions simultaneously, the technology could be sent to Ukraine within months. As the conflict nears two years, drones play a crucial role, with a global race for advanced warfare technologies. Russia is also boosting its drone production. Ukraine's allies commit to delivering 1 million drones within a year to aid its defence, according to a BNN Bloomberg report.

Also, read these top stories today:

Bad game! With video-game players increasingly sticking with the titles they've been hooked on for years, leaders in the $184 billion industry are cutting thousands of staffers and canceling riskier projects. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Anti-AI Tech Pact To Keep Polls Pure! Major technology companies signed a pact to voluntarily adopt “reasonable precautions” to prevent AI tools from being used to disrupt democratic elections around the world. Know what it is all about here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Activision in Gamers' Gunsights! Video game maker Activision Blizzard has been hit with a U.S. lawsuit claiming it restricts competition for organised gaming involving its flagship franchise “Call of Duty.” Dive in here.