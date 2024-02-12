5 things about AI you may have missed today: Nvidia CEO says boost AI infra; McAfee unveils AI dating reality, more

AI roundup: Countries around the globe are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) technology with gusto to catch up with others. Among the biggest worries is skilling. Now, Google has announced it is investing 25 mn euros in enhancing workers' knowledge about AI in Europe. At the same time, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that countries should be developing their AI infrastructure to ensure strong economic growth. Know what's happening in the world of AI.

Google to invest 25 million euros to enhance AI skills in Europe

Google announced the funding of 25 million euros ($26.98 million) to empower workers in Europe with the knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Adrian Brown, executive director of the Centre for Public Impact said, “This new program will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no one is left behind.” Additionally, Google will be providing free online AI training courses in 18 languages, according to a Reuters report.

2. McAfee Research unveils dating reality ahead of Valentine's Day

A recent McAfee Research showcases how AI is playing a key role in online dating with 45 percent of men using AI to write love letters. Additionally, the use of AI is also resulting in catfishing and romance scams. The report also said, “69% of people reported receiving more interest and better responses using AI-generated content than when they drafted or used their own original content,” according to a press release.

3. Nvidia CEO highlights the importance of AI infrastructure for economic growth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, emphasised the need for countries to develop their own artificial intelligence infrastructure to boost economic growth. Huang said, “You cannot allow that to be done by other people. The rest of it is really up to you to take initiative, activate your industry, and build the infrastructure, as fast as you can,” according to a Reuters report.

4. Google's Gemini and Microsoft's Copilot hallucinating

Leading generative AI chatbots, Gemini and Copilot are providing wrong statistics and data about the Super Bowl 2024. Along with making up stats, both of the generative AI tools indicated different winning teams. Considering the enormous popularity of the Super Bowl and the immense reach and potential of AI chatbots, it instantly puts their credibility and accuracy in doubt and these are not at all perfect tools to provide accurate data, according to a Tech Crunch report.

5. SEALSQ plans to develop an AI chip

SEALSQ Corp has announced that it is entering the AI chip race. It will be developing AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) strategies to take its plans further to develop AI chips. The integration of AIoT will provide the company with, smart sensors, IoT systems, AI technologies, and a data cloud to offer an end-to-end solution for digital transformation and innovation, according to a press release.

