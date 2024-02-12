 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Nvidia CEO says boost AI infra; McAfee unveils AI dating reality, more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: Nvidia CEO says boost AI infra; McAfee unveils AI dating reality, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: Nvidia CEO says boost AI infra; McAfee unveils AI dating reality, more

AI roundup: Europe’s tech industry to get a boost with Google’s AI skill investment, Nvidia CEO highlights the need for countries to develop AI infrastructure, and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 12 2024, 19:10 IST
AI
Know all the current AI news of February 12, 2024. (Pexels)
AI
Know all the current AI news of February 12, 2024. (Pexels)

AI roundup: Countries around the globe are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) technology with gusto to catch up with others. Among the biggest worries is skilling. Now, Google has announced it is investing 25 mn euros in enhancing workers' knowledge about AI in Europe. At the same time, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that countries should be developing their AI infrastructure to ensure strong economic growth. Know what's happening in the world of AI.

  1. Google to invest 25 million euros to enhance AI skills in Europe

Google announced the funding of 25 million euros ($26.98 million) to empower workers in Europe with the knowledge of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Adrian Brown, executive director of the Centre for Public Impact said, “This new program will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no one is left behind.” Additionally, Google will be providing free online AI training courses in 18 languages, according to a Reuters report.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

2. McAfee Research unveils dating reality ahead of Valentine's Day

A recent McAfee Research showcases how AI is playing a key role in online dating with 45 percent of men using AI to write love letters. Additionally, the use of AI is also resulting in catfishing and romance scams. The report also said, “69% of people reported receiving more interest and better responses using AI-generated content than when they drafted or used their own original content,” according to a press release.

3. Nvidia CEO highlights the importance of AI infrastructure for economic growth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, emphasised the need for countries to develop their own artificial intelligence infrastructure to boost economic growth. Huang said, “You cannot allow that to be done by other people. The rest of it is really up to you to take initiative, activate your industry, and build the infrastructure, as fast as you can,” according to a Reuters report.

4. Google's Gemini and Microsoft's Copilot hallucinating

Leading generative AI chatbots, Gemini and Copilot are providing wrong statistics and data about the Super Bowl 2024. Along with making up stats, both of the generative AI tools indicated different winning teams. Considering the enormous popularity of the Super Bowl and the immense reach and potential of AI chatbots, it instantly puts their credibility and accuracy in doubt and these are not at all perfect tools to provide accurate data, according to a Tech Crunch report.

5. SEALSQ plans to develop an AI chip

SEALSQ Corp has announced that it is entering the AI chip race. It will be developing AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) strategies to take its plans further to develop AI chips. The integration of AIoT will provide the company with, smart sensors, IoT systems, AI technologies, and a data cloud to offer an end-to-end solution for digital transformation and innovation, according to a press release.

Also, read these top stories today:

 

Facebook a mess? Facebook can't copy or acquire its way to another two decades of prosperity. Is the CEO Mark Zuckerberg up to it? Facebook is like an abandoned amusement park of badly executed ideas, says analyst. Interesting? Check it out here

Elon Musk's Purchase of Twitter Is Still in Court! A court wants Elon Musk to testify before the US SEC regarding potential violations of laws in connection with his purchase of Twitter. Know where things stand here.

Does Tesla lacks AI Play? Analysts highlight this aspect and for Tesla, that is trouble. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Feb, 19:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
Big question over GTA 6 release! Dark cloud looms over Take-Two; know what happened
GTA Online
Rockstar unveils GTA Online's weekly discounts, offering players savings and thrills; check deadline

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets