5 things about AI you may have missed today: OpenAI’s big AGI find, AI to fix F1 track disasters, more

Today, November 23 was filled with interesting developments in the artificial intelligence ecosystem. In the first incident, a report suggests that OpenAI researchers sent the board directors a letter warning of a powerful AI discovery, that they said could even threaten humanity. This happened just a day before Sam Altman was fired. In other news, the International Automobile Federation or FIA has planned to use the 2023 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix to train AI in hopes of improving the monitoring of track limits and preventing crashes. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

OpenAI researchers make a big AGI discovery

A recent Reuters report revealed that, before Sam Altman's dismissal from OpenAI, researchers sent the board a letter revealing a potential breakthrough in artificial general intelligence (AGI), considered superintelligence. The algorithm, named Q* (pronounced Q-star), demonstrated promising problem-solving abilities in mathematics, fueling optimism about its future success. As per the report, Altman's firing might have been influenced by the reported letter. However, OpenAI neither confirmed nor denied the accuracy of the reported information.

FIA plans to use AI to fix F1 track limit policing

The FIA plans to use the 2023 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix to train AI, specifically Computer Vision, aimed at enhancing race control for monitoring Formula 1's track limits in 2024, reports Race.com. This AI system is intended to automatically address marginal track-limit infringements that currently require human review. Deputy F1 race director Tim Malyon and Chris Bentley, the FIA's head of information systems strategy, discussed the development of the 'remote operations center,' designed to support the race director, in an in-house interview published by the FIA.

Italy investigates large data collection practices to train AI

Italy's data protection authority has initiated an inquiry into the collection of extensive personal data online for training AI models, as per a report by Reuters. As one of the more proactive among the 31 national data protection authorities, it is examining compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This move follows an earlier temporary ban on ChatGPT in Italy due to privacy concerns. The investigation aims to evaluate whether online platforms are implementing sufficient measures to prevent AI systems from engaging in data scraping, ensuring compliance with privacy regulations.

US appeals court to require lawyers to certify AI use in filings

According to a report by Reuters, the 5th US Circuit Court of appeals in New Orleans is considering a rule requiring lawyers to confirm they did not solely rely on AI programs for briefs, or if AI was used, that human review ensured accuracy. This proposed regulation, the first of its kind among the nation's federal appeals courts, pertains to the use of generative AI tools such as OpenAI's ChatGPT. Lawyers failing to comply risk having their filings stricken and facing sanctions. Public comments on the proposal will be accepted until January 4.

Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurates AI-driven data center

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the Vidhya Samiksha Kendra, an AI-driven data repository center aimed at enhancing learning outcomes in Himachal Pradesh's schools, reports PTI. Powered by SwiftChat AI, the Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) seeks to bring about systemic change through technology and data-driven approaches. The government envisions reforms in the education sector to create a system where students in government schools feel on par with those in convent schools, with visible changes expected in the next academic session.