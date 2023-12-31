5 things about AI you may have missed today: PM Modi on AI tools, AI in brain ultrasounds, more

Today is the last day of 2023, and while the world is immersed in bidding adieu to the year, the artificial intelligence space is still brimming with intriguing developments. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth of the nation to explore AI tools, especially those that pertain to real-time language translation as a way to preserve and promote India's native languages. In other news, a research team in South Korea has developed a generative AI-powered acoustic simulation technology that can help in lowering the technical barriers in brain ultrasounds. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

PM Modi urges youth to explore AI translation tools

In the last 'Mann Ki Baat' episode of the year, PM Modi highlighted the impact of innovative technology, specifically AI, on various sectors, as per a report by ANI. He mentioned the successful use of an indigenous AI-powered Bhashini app during the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam event in Uttar Pradesh, which facilitated seamless translation from Hindi to Tamil. The Prime Minister expressed optimism about the widespread implementation of such technology in areas like judiciary and education, anticipating significant improvements in functionality. He encouraged the younger generation to explore and enhance AI tools for real-time translation, emphasizing the potential for transformative changes in schools, hospitals, and courts.

"That day is not far when a speech would be delivered in any language, but the audience would be able to listen to the same speech in their language in real-time. The same feature will also be available in movies in the future. In which the audience in a theatre hall would get to listen to real-time translations with the help of AI,” PM Modi added.

AI in brain ultrasound

A research team led by Dr. Kim Hyungmin at the Bionics Research Centre, Korea Institute of Science and Technology, has developed an acoustic simulation technology based on generative AI, reported ANI. This technology aims to predict and correct distortions in the ultrasound focus position caused by the skull during focused ultrasound therapy in real-time. Despite the lack of validation for the clinical utility of AI simulation models in non-invasive focused ultrasound therapy technologies, the application has been limited due to challenges in real-time reflection of ultrasound wave distortions caused by diverse skull shapes in patients.

Israel announces 9 innovation centers with a focus on AI

According to a report by ANI, the Israeli government has unveiled a 100 million shekel (USD 27.6 million) initiative aimed at fostering entrepreneurship in the country's peripheral regions. This initiative will establish nine innovation centers nationwide, focusing on developing high-tech solutions for various challenges, including food technology, renewable energy, green building techniques, and AI. The goal is to stimulate innovation and economic development in Israel's less central areas.

"Diversity of high-tech from a disciplinary, geographic and demographic point of view is a key element of the Authority's strategy to strengthen Israeli high-tech in competition with other innovation centers in the world," said Dror Bin, CEO of the Innovation Authority.

Deepfake videos rise 5X since 2019, says report

The increasing prevalence of AI technology in people's lives has led to a concerning rise in deepfakes in India, raising apprehensions about their potential impact on electoral politics, particularly during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. According to the '2023 State of Deepfakes Report' by 'Home Security Heroes,' a US-based web security services company, there has been a five-fold increase in deepfake videos since 2019, reported PTI. In 2023, India experienced numerous troubling instances of deepfake videos, including one involving actor Rashmika Mandanna, where her face was superimposed on that of a British-Indian social media influencer.

AI software to detect bushfires in Australia

Researchers in Perth, specifically at Murdoch University's Harry Butler Institute, are working on AI to identify bushfires in their initial phases and provide faster alerts to those in danger, reported PerthNow. Cisco, the tech firm, has granted funding for the development of this software. The initial phase of the project includes gathering data during prescribed burns to visually train the AI in detecting the composition of various fires. The director of operations at the Harry Butler Institute, Andre deSouza, mentioned that the final designs for the camera and AI model could potentially be 18 months away.

“We're hoping to have an initial model trained following the next prescribed burns season (in) April to May 2024,” he said, adding, “While data is being collected and an AI model being trained, we will be working on the camera design itself”.