5 things about AI you may have missed today: PM Modi says AI must be made safe; Sam Altman rejoins OpenAI, more

Today, November 22, marked another massive day for artificial intelligence with big announcements across the ecosystem. OpenAI finally appears to have resolved the week-long turmoil as the company announced that ousted CEO Sam Altman will be reinstated to his position. In other news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the negative effect of AI at the virtual summit of G20 nations. He said that AI must be made safe for society and its dangers must be understood. This and more in today's AI roundup. Let us take a closer look.

PM Modi urges G20 nations to build safer AI

At the opening day of the virtual summit of G20 nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the risks of AI and emphasized the need to make it safer. He also called for global regulations and cooperation of nations to achieve it.

He said, “The world is worried about the negative effects of AI. India thinks that we have to work together on the global regulations for AI. Understanding how dangerous deepfake is for society and individuals, we need to work forward. We want AI should reach the people, it must be safe for society”.

OpenAI announces Sam Altman will rejoin

OpenAI announced today that Sam Altman will be returning to the company as the CEO. Alongside, he will also get a new board to work with. The move comes after reports of mass resignation came from within the company with as many as 500 employees demanding Altman be reinstated.

OpenAI posted on X, “We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo. We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this”.

Microsoft previews Copilots in Windows 10

Microsoft has extended the Copilot feature, originally exclusive to Windows 11, to Windows 10 users, as per a report by The Verge. The software company recently announced this expansion, and a Release Preview version of Windows 10 is now accessible for testers, incorporating the Copilot feature.

The Copilot feature in Windows 10 closely mirrors its Windows 11 counterpart, featuring a button on the taskbar's right side for accessing the AI-powered chatbot. Users can utilize Copilot to seek answers and generate text.

OpenAI, Microsoft hit with new author copyright lawsuit over AI training

OpenAI and Microsoft are facing a lawsuit alleging the misuse of nonfiction authors' work to train artificial intelligence models, including those behind services like OpenAI's ChatGPT, reports Reuters. The proposed class action, led by author and Hollywood Reporter editor Julian Sancton, claims that tens of thousands of nonfiction books were copied without permission to train large language models in responding to human text prompts. The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.

IBM to invest in new AI skills training program

IBM plans to invest in a new three-year training program aimed at addressing the skills gap in AI, according to a report by the Irish Times. The initiative, set to reach 2 million learners globally by the end of 2026, will leverage IBM's SkillsBuild platform. Through collaborations with non-governmental organizations and partners worldwide, the focus will be on underrepresented communities. The program offers free AI education, providing training in in-demand technical roles. New generative AI courses will cover machine learning basics, prompt writing, customer service improvement through AI, and generative AI applications, complementing existing courses in AI fundamentals, chatbots, and AI ethics.