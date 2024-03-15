 5 things about AI you may have missed today: RBI Guv urges vigilance against AI threat, panel explores AI ethics, more | Tech News
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: RBI Guv urges vigilance against AI threat, panel explores AI ethics, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: RBI Guv urges vigilance against AI threat, panel explores AI ethics, more

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das urges financial vigilance amidst AI cyber threats; panel explores AI ethics, and much more today.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 15 2024, 22:16 IST
Icon
Unforgettable! ISRO’s INSAT-3D satellite snaps mesmerizing HD images of Earth with focus on India
artificial intelligence
1/5 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared stunning images of Earth that were captured by the INSAT-3D satellite. The images were the first set of data shared by the satellite with the Indian space agency. The images of Earth showcase the different atmospheric behaviour and all this data could help researchers gain insight into the ongoing changes that are going on in quick time. (ISRO)
artificial intelligence
2/5 The Earth images were captured with the help of meteorological payloads technology which consists of 6 channel Imager and 19 channel Sounder. ISRO reported that these payloads were created in Space Applications Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad. The images were processed at the Master Control Facility, Hasan. (ISRO)
artificial intelligence
3/5 The imagers in the payload captured the images with multiple spectral channels and wavelengths. This helps the equipment to gather information about the Earth’s atmospheric and surface phenomena such as clouds, aerosols, land surface temperature, vegetation health, and water vapour distribution. (ISRO)
artificial intelligence
4/5 The 19-channel sounder helped the payload to capture radiation emitted by different atmospheric components such as water vapour, ozone, carbon dioxide, and other gases. The payloads are also specialized in measuring the temperature of 40 geophysical data products including sea surface, land, winds, and others. (ISRO)
artificial intelligence
5/5 The geostationary satellite, INSAT-3DS was first launched on February 17, 2024, and now it is continuously monitoring Earth’s atmosphere, surface temperature, and other factors. The mission will help scientists to track natural calamities such as cyclones, thunderstorms, and more. (ISRO)
artificial intelligence
icon View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, March 15. (Pexels)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das urges financial vigilance amidst AI cyber threats; panel explores AI ethics; AI system may aid future Alzheimer's drug synthesis; AI powered offline phone revolutionises access for visually impaired- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. RBI governor urges financial vigilance amidst AI cyber threats

RBI Governor  Shaktikanta Das warns of AI's impact on financial cybersecurity at RBI Ombudsman Conference. He urges institutions to safeguard customer data amidst technological advancements. Das stresses the role of data analytics in enhancing service and calls for preemptive measures against fraud. Emphasising cybersecurity's criticality, he urges prompt vulnerability rectification to maintain consumer trust, PTI reported

Also read: Cybercriminals exploiting eSIM tech to hijack data, access bank accounts, warn researchers

2. Panel explores AI ethics: Creator or destroyer?

A panel discussion on AI ethics was held at Mumbai's Government Law College with the attendees asking if it's a creator or a destroyer. Featuring former Union minister Milind Deora, Mumbai University's Prasad Karande, and Google Cloud's Anantharaman Balakrishnan, the panel was presided over by senior advocate Haresh Jagtiani. They delved into AI's legal and ethical complexities, addressing privacy threats and misinformation. Balakrishnan defended Google's Gemini AI, even while acknowledging its imperfections and highlighted the company's collaboration with authorities to ensure compliance with laws, Free Press Journal reported

3. AI system may aid future Alzheimer's drug synthesis

New AI tool, coupled with glowing biosensors, may aid in the future synthesis of galantamine, a common Alzheimer's drug. Researchers at The University of Texas at Austin developed this AI system to circumvent costly and unreliable extraction from daffodils. By harnessing microbes, particularly genetically modified bacteria, they aim to efficiently produce galantamine's chemical precursor at scale, according to a report by PTI via Moneycintrol.

Also read: Total solar eclipse 2024: ‘Devil Comet' may be seen for the first time in 70 years!

4. AI powered offline phone revolutionises access for visually impaired

Nigerian Kehinde Olutubosun, visually impaired, lacked smartphone access until an AI-powered offline phone changed his world. Launched by Viamo in Nigeria, it taps into local networks via SMS or voice, making AI accessible even in remote areas without internet. This innovation, affordable and voice-prompted, empowers financially constrained individuals, expanding to aid communities globally with UNICEF support, Reuters reported

5. Indians favour AI predictions over colleagues for career guidance: Survey

A survey reveals 70 percent of Indians trust AI chatbots over colleagues. They'd heed AI's advice for their ideal career path, prioritizing happiness and success. Bosch's Tech Compass Survey underscores AI's growing influence globally. Conducted in seven countries, including India, the study explores attitudes towards emerging technologies. Results, based on 2,163 online respondents aged 18-59, represent diverse demographics, The New Indian Express reported

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 22:03 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online
GTA Online: Double rewards await in Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup Missions this week
GTA 6
GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world - the upcoming game may well go beyond the narrative
GTA 6
GTA 6 Trailer 2 on the way? Rockstar Games updates ‘Videos’ page, sparking frenzy on social media
GTA 6
GTA 6 fans fear narrative shift as Sweet Baby Inc's involvement sparks quality concerns
GTA 6
Arthur Morgan returns as a history teacher in audiobook, delighting fans amid GTA 6 anticipation

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets