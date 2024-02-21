5 things about AI you may have missed today: Reliance backs AI model, AI to predict land suitability, more

AI roundup: In today's AI news, one of the top engineering institutes in India and BharatGPT are set to launch ChatGPT-style service “Hanooman” which is backed by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. In other news, scientists took advantage of AI to predict how agricultural land suitability may change by 2050. Know more about what happened in the world of AI today, February 21, 2024.

Reliance to support the development of ChatGPT-style service “Hanooman”

BharatGPT along with eight affiliated universities showcased a teaser for their ChatGPT-like large language model, Hanooman. The initiative is also being supported by Reliance Industries Ltd. as it focuses on India's ambition to join the AI race. The name of the AI model is inspired by the Hindu god “Hanuman”. The AI model is projected to come in 11 local languages and it will be integrated into various industries such as health care, governance, financial services and education, according to a Bloomberg report.

2. AI helped scientists examine how agricultural land suitability could change by 2050

The latest study stated that scientists used AI to examine agricultural land suitability after 25 years. To predict the distribution of croplands, scientists studied different climate models and socio-economic pathways. The research said, that over the next 25 years, there will be an expansion of arable land in the northern regions. Valery Shevchenko, a research engineer at Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, Russia said, “We have obtained a model that predicts with good accuracy what is now, and used this model to predict what will happen in 2050. We cannot say that this will be 100 per cent the case, because it is important to take into account many parameters,” according to a PTI report.

3. Perplexity AI co-founder reveals user numbers in India

AI startup Perplexity AI has 1 million Indian users, according to co-founder Aravind Srinivas. He highlighted that India is highly aware of generative AI technology. Aravind said, “A lot of people are aware of ChatGPT and large language models...They are already using these technologies in creative ways. So, I think we are going to see a lot more faster movement in the AI revolution in India compared to the previous web and mobile revolution, where we were a little behind the rest of the world.” Aravind also wishes to increase the user base in India due to the greater population, according to a Moneycontrol report.

4. HCLSoftware introduced AI and sovereign cloud-fueled technology solutions

HCLSoftware announced its advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and sovereign cloud-fueled technology solutions at the Groundbreaking Ceremony 4.0 at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow. The new move aims to adopt AI innovation, enabling all citizens to benefit from the digital ecosystem for social well-being. Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware said, “AI-fueled technologies will help transform government technology, empowering citizens at the grassroots and fostering digital inclusion. It will enable inclusive policies, equitable resource allocation, and responsive governance, promoting transparency and empowerment while bridging digital divides in society,” according to a Moneycontrol report

5. White House debates on ‘open' versus ‘closed' artificial intelligence systems

Joe Biden's administration is debating about the pros and cons of open AI systems. According to reports the White House is also seeking public comment on the risks and benefits of AI systems. Biden said, “There can be substantial benefits to innovation, but also substantial security risks, such as the removal of safeguards within the model.” Additionally, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has been given until July to consult with experts on how to navigate the potential advantages and risks, according to an AP report.

